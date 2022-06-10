Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health, entertainment, loan premium, property
Career: People from stock brokers, entertainment, sports, ooccult science, medical, insurance, and research backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend a family get-together.
Health: You may suffer from mental / physical stress, injury, acidity, headache.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Travel, invest and spend.
Finance: Expect expenditure for property, vehicle, travelling.
Career: Job transfer, job training is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Fulfill all your desires.
Finance: Expenditure for medical bills, medical insurance. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.
Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with staff members/seniors is indicated. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Growth in power, authority is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, familial needs.
Career: People from govt., hospitality, administration backgrounds will find success. A promotion is indicated. Avoid mistakes at the workplace and disputes with seniors.
Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with father and children.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, back pain.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Travel, study, and focus on work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, education, and travelling purposes.
Career: People from education, STEM, hardware sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Troubles in academic life is indicated. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.
Health: You may suffer from piles, constipation, chest pain, acidity, thigh pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Loss is indicated, so plan it accordingly. Take wise decisions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for loan premium, insurance premium, travelling, commissions.
Career: People from occult science, medical, detective, insurance, hardware & repairing business will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Father may face health issues. Disputes with spouse is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from constipation, acidity, blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Control your anger. Solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for business, family needs, health is expected.
Career: People from event management, hospitality, medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, throat pain, heart pain, toothache.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Control your anger in career and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on children, health issues. Apply for a loan from banks.
Career: People from education, sports, political backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload. Dispute with children is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, acidity, headache, body ache
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Face problems and find their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, children, and education.
Career: Job change is indicated due to mental/physical stress. People from martial arts, STEM, hardware, medical sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Solve your family issues. Troubles in travel are also indicated.
Health: Cured after a painful treatment/ operation is indicated. You may suffer from back pain, leg pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Strengthen your relationship bonds in both work and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.
Career: People from education, STEM, medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family membets is expected.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, back pain, chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Concentrate on your work.
Finance: House / car / business loans will be sanctioned today.
Career: People from STEM, finance backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated. Start a business along with regular job.
Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors as it may spoil your image. Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, knee pain, ear pain, acidity.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Travel with caution. Achieve financial stability.
Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Stock brokers may earn well.
Career: A promotion is indicated. People from banking, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: A breakup is indicated. Those who were waiting for a baby will get good news.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat pain, thigh pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
