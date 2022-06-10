e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
ARIES

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, entertainment, loan premium, property

Career: People from stock brokers, entertainment, sports, ooccult science, medical, insurance, and research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend a family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from mental / physical stress, injury, acidity, headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travel, invest and spend.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property, vehicle, travelling.

Career: Job transfer, job training is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills, medical insurance. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with staff members/seniors is indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Growth in power, authority is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, familial needs.

Career: People from govt., hospitality, administration backgrounds will find success. A promotion is indicated. Avoid mistakes at the workplace and disputes with seniors.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with father and children.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Travel, study, and focus on work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, education, and travelling purposes.

Career: People from education, STEM, hardware sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in academic life is indicated. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.

Health: You may suffer from piles, constipation, chest pain, acidity, thigh pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Loss is indicated, so plan it accordingly. Take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan premium, insurance premium, travelling, commissions.

Career: People from occult science, medical, detective, insurance, hardware & repairing business will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Father may face health issues. Disputes with spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, acidity, blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Control your anger. Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business, family needs, health is expected.

Career: People from event management, hospitality, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, throat pain, heart pain, toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Control your anger in career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, health issues. Apply for a loan from banks.

Career: People from education, sports, political backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload. Dispute with children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, acidity, headache, body ache

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, children, and education.

Career: Job change is indicated due to mental/physical stress. People from martial arts, STEM, hardware, medical sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Solve your family issues. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Cured after a painful treatment/ operation is indicated. You may suffer from back pain, leg pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds in both work and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.

Career: People from education, STEM, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family membets is expected.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, back pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: House / car / business loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM, finance backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated. Start a business along with regular job.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors as it may spoil your image. Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, knee pain, ear pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Travel with caution. Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Stock brokers may earn well.

Career: A promotion is indicated. People from banking, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: A breakup is indicated. Those who were waiting for a baby will get good news.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat pain, thigh pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

