Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, entertainment, loan premium, property

Career: People from stock brokers, entertainment, sports, ooccult science, medical, insurance, and research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. Attend a family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from mental / physical stress, injury, acidity, headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travel, invest and spend.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property, vehicle, travelling.

Career: Job transfer, job training is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills, medical insurance. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with staff members/seniors is indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Growth in power, authority is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, familial needs.

Career: People from govt., hospitality, administration backgrounds will find success. A promotion is indicated. Avoid mistakes at the workplace and disputes with seniors.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with father and children.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Travel, study, and focus on work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, education, and travelling purposes.

Career: People from education, STEM, hardware sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in academic life is indicated. Dispute with family members is indicated. Attend a religious program.

Health: You may suffer from piles, constipation, chest pain, acidity, thigh pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Loss is indicated, so plan it accordingly. Take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan premium, insurance premium, travelling, commissions.

Career: People from occult science, medical, detective, insurance, hardware & repairing business will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Father may face health issues. Disputes with spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, acidity, blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Control your anger. Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business, family needs, health is expected.

Career: People from event management, hospitality, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family and work time. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lumbar pain, throat pain, heart pain, toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Control your anger in career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, health issues. Apply for a loan from banks.

Career: People from education, sports, political backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload. Dispute with children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, acidity, headache, body ache

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, children, and education.

Career: Job change is indicated due to mental/physical stress. People from martial arts, STEM, hardware, medical sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Solve your family issues. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Cured after a painful treatment/ operation is indicated. You may suffer from back pain, leg pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds in both work and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.

Career: People from education, STEM, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family membets is expected.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, back pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: House / car / business loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM, finance backgrounds will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated. Start a business along with regular job.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors as it may spoil your image. Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, knee pain, ear pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Travel with caution. Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing. Stock brokers may earn well.

Career: A promotion is indicated. People from banking, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: A breakup is indicated. Those who were waiting for a baby will get good news.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat pain, thigh pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red