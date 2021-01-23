Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Don't expect immediate returns as profits and gains. Although some big events that would happen as a forerunner of the events to come in a close future. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Some formal relationship may turn into friendship. Chances of getting new projects for your firm today are likely. Those in the agricultural sector will do well.</p>.<p>Domestic problems will get solved and you will now be able to concentrate more on professional life. Stress will decrease. Students may get admission in reputed institutions.</p>.<p>Business people will now focus more on production as there might be a surprise increase in demand for their products. Maintain good relation with your staff/ co-workers.</p>.<p>You may be in a restless mood. You may get angry and upset from your family members, loved ones for not giving time and attention to you. Avoid making impulsive decisions.</p>.<p>You may experience demands to bring plans and strategy into being, and to make them work. Certain thoughtfulness in your attitude and clarity in mind is all you need now.</p>.<p>You have worked hard to consolidate your position and now feel confident that your finances are stable. You need to make positive changes in your eating habits and lifestyle.</p>.<p>Your focus will be more on finding solutions to challenging problems. You should spend quality time with your partner. Domestic issues may up your mental stress.</p>.<p>The cordial relationship between your superiors and colleagues is likely to improve. You will receive the due recognition for your talents and invested endeavours.</p>.<p>The luck is with you today. You will take the challenges head-on and would sail through complicated issues with ease. Trading in the share market will lead to gains.</p>.<p>You will work hard and obtain from the results by your courage and competence. Your social horizon is likely to get broaden. Avoid overthinking and focus on your goals. </p>.<p>Do not cause unneeded stress upon yourself -- Work smarter and efficiently, not harder. Travel will be hectic today. Avoid junk food. Minor health problems are likely.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>