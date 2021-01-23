Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don't expect immediate returns as profits and gains. Although some big events that would happen as a forerunner of the events to come in a close future. Drive cautiously.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Some formal relationship may turn into friendship. Chances of getting new projects for your firm today are likely. Those in the agricultural sector will do well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Domestic problems will get solved and you will now be able to concentrate more on professional life. Stress will decrease. Students may get admission in reputed institutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business people will now focus more on production as there might be a surprise increase in demand for their products. Maintain good relation with your staff/ co-workers.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may be in a restless mood. You may get angry and upset from your family members, loved ones for not giving time and attention to you. Avoid making impulsive decisions.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may experience demands to bring plans and strategy into being, and to make them work. Certain thoughtfulness in your attitude and clarity in mind is all you need now.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You have worked hard to consolidate your position and now feel confident that your finances are stable. You need to make positive changes in your eating habits and lifestyle.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your focus will be more on finding solutions to challenging problems. You should spend quality time with your partner. Domestic issues may up your mental stress.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The cordial relationship between your superiors and colleagues is likely to improve. You will receive the due recognition for your talents and invested endeavours.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The luck is with you today. You will take the challenges head-on and would sail through complicated issues with ease. Trading in the share market will lead to gains.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will work hard and obtain from the results by your courage and competence. Your social horizon is likely to get broaden. Avoid overthinking and focus on your goals.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Do not cause unneeded stress upon yourself -- Work smarter and efficiently, not harder. Travel will be hectic today. Avoid junk food. Minor health problems are likely.

