Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 15th, 2025, To Sep 21st, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 16, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, you are closing out a cycle of lack, especially around finances. A fresh chapter in your career is opening, calling for dedication, hard work, and upskilling. Chores, celebrations, and gatherings shall keep you on your toes.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings a temporary stalemate, asking for a little patience on your part. Clarity will come, suddenly and unexpectedly. Focus on health and healing. Energy surrounding love and romance looks promising.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week is about slowing down and leaning into your inner wisdom. Quit fretting over external factors. Communication with others may feel stalled. Motivation and patience are your allies now.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, restore balance in your life by cutting out habits, situations, or people that have proved to be challenging. Your creative drive is strong — just remember to pace yourself. In love, do not take things at face value.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is about creating balance and breathing space. You may have measured your worth by productivity, or achievements, but it is time to release that mindset. Explore travel, art, or anything that makes you feel alive.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week opens the door to fresh opportunities in work, career, and finances — don’t hesitate to grab them! Travel, higher education, spirituality, and upskilling are especially favoured now.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week shines a spotlight on your finances and material comfort. You may indulge in shopping, self-care, or other luxuries that elevate your lifestyle. A new financial contract or opportunity could come your way.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week highlights travel, expansion, and emotional breakthroughs. You may feel liberated as you go through a positive transformation, opening your heart and deepening connections.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week sharpens your clarity and focus. You’ll cut through doubts, take decisive action, and feel more confident in your path forward. Some of you may feel ready for long-term commitment or even marriage.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings indecisiveness, leaving you torn between choices or waiting on decisions from others. The back-and-forth could feel draining, but patience is key. Lean into your intuition and higher wisdom.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings sudden breakthroughs and the energy to push forward. Old blocks are clearing, giving you fresh clarity and a surge of creative vision. Your confidence and drive may rise. Healing is flowing in.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, you must be mindful of falling into negative thinking patterns. This week calls for a shift in perspective. Stay grounded, trust your vision, and don’t let outside voices or influence cloud your judgement.
