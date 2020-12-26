Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 26, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Sneha

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A great amount of progress would come in professional matters. You will see rapid growth & utmost vibrancy in finances. It is time to commence new ventures and seek growth.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The movement you have just initiated towards work and success is substantive. Old associates assist you. Your focus at work/ business will increase. Pay attention to health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be at your creative best. You will make new contacts. Express yourself properly in front of others. You will spend quality time with your family and loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may seriously consider moving your domestic situation because of emotional/ financial considerations. You will overcome all previous health issues with permanent cures.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today co-worker/ boss might disappoint you for some reason. You are working to accept the fact that things are going to be a lot different than the way you expected.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your temper will rise today and disturb your routine schedule. Your decisions may go wrong. Your health and strength will have ups and down. Take good care of yourself.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

All the efforts and moves would now start pouring dividends. Your hard work won't go in vain. The business is likely to improve. Keep a close watch on your associates.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You should let the time-period pass over by lying low and by handling people and things more tactfully. Family-life will be ordinary and uneventful. Avoid arguing with spouse.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may turn to prayer, spirituality and meditation and this may help clean up the negativity in your mind. Think twice before accepting a new business proposal.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may have a disappointing day at work. Do not trust anyone easily. Avoid overthinking. Avoid spending money on unwanted things. Keep a tab on anger.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Today you will successfully complete all the responsibilities of the workplace which had been put on your shoulders by bosses. Your knowledge will impress others

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Wealth generation and regeneration are areas that concern you as you overcome a few organisational glitches and tension at work. Be cautious while on wheels today.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in