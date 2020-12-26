Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 26, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>A great amount of progress would come in professional matters. You will see rapid growth & utmost vibrancy in finances. It is time to commence new ventures and seek growth.</p>.<p>The movement you have just initiated towards work and success is substantive. Old associates assist you. Your focus at work/ business will increase. Pay attention to health.</p>.<p>You will be at your creative best. You will make new contacts. Express yourself properly in front of others. You will spend quality time with your family and loved ones.</p>.<p>You may seriously consider moving your domestic situation because of emotional/ financial considerations. You will overcome all previous health issues with permanent cures.</p>.<p>Today co-worker/ boss might disappoint you for some reason. You are working to accept the fact that things are going to be a lot different than the way you expected.</p>.<p>Your temper will rise today and disturb your routine schedule. Your decisions may go wrong. Your health and strength will have ups and down. Take good care of yourself.</p>.<p>All the efforts and moves would now start pouring dividends. Your hard work won't go in vain. The business is likely to improve. Keep a close watch on your associates.</p>.<p>You should let the time-period pass over by lying low and by handling people and things more tactfully. Family-life will be ordinary and uneventful. Avoid arguing with spouse.</p>.<p>You may turn to prayer, spirituality and meditation and this may help clean up the negativity in your mind. Think twice before accepting a new business proposal.</p>.<p>You may have a disappointing day at work. Do not trust anyone easily. Avoid overthinking. Avoid spending money on unwanted things. Keep a tab on anger. </p>.<p>Today you will successfully complete all the responsibilities of the workplace which had been put on your shoulders by bosses. Your knowledge will impress others</p>.<p>Wealth generation and regeneration are areas that concern you as you overcome a few organisational glitches and tension at work. Be cautious while on wheels today.</p>