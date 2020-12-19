Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 19, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You would be able to overcome all the problems, challenges at the workplace. Family life will be blissful. You will be at your creative best. Business people may bag big projects.</p>.<p>Take proper care of your belongings. Be careful while trading in the stocks as you are likely to lose money. If you have earned profits lately, then better stay away from trading.</p>.<p>Do not try to overpower or control your life partner/ lover, it will backfire you badly. Think twice before you speak. Avoid being selfish on the relationship front.</p>.<p>You need the power of both positive and negative affirmative actions to solve a complicated issue. Avoid driving late at night. Spend more time with your loved ones.</p>.<p>Health will be troublesome. Stay away from junk food and follow a healthy routine. Speculative activities will lead to gains. Avoid taking workplace stress. Take proper rest.</p>.<p>Those in the field of politics and the social sector will have a successful day. You will be able to defeat your opponents with ease. People will appreciate your helpful nature.</p>.<p>Your name and fame are all set to increase. Your controlling power will be helpful to you in politics. You have to adopt different policies in various environment and with different people.</p>.<p>You have served a lot with your skills and knowledge, but lack of appreciation from seniors and authorities may make you feel disappointed. Avoid making hasty decisions.</p>.<p>Nothing big change is indicated as such. You should find innovative ways to deal with problematic situations in the workplace. Most of your tension will be released.</p>.<p>Risk-taking tendencies should be curbed. Take care of your parents' health. You must check your complexes, the negative thoughts and the useless expenditures.</p>.<p>You have a changed perspective and now display a great work ethic. You will make rapid progress. You will overcome previous losses while trading in the stock market.</p>.<p>Speculation will give moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome, so be careful.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>