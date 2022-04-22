Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Things will be in favour of examiners, paper setters, councillors, chancellors.

Finance:- Trading in stocks will be profitable.

Career:- A new job responsibility is on the cards.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health:- Build confidence and improve your health with meditation.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus

Think diplomatically, not aggressively.

Finance:- Be careful with money. You tend to spend recklessly.

Career:- Give preference to major or important work. Be prepared for hurdles in the coming days.

Domestic and love life:- Minor conflicts with loved ones are foreseen.

Health:- There will be some health issues which doctors may also get confused about taking any final decision.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Gemini

Bright opportunities will knock your door.

Finance:- Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Career:- You will receive special favours from the authorities.

Domestic and love life:- Your popularity will increase and your friends circle will widen.

Health:- Travel may turn hectic.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Black

Cancer

There will some challenges to face in political and social sector.

Finance:- Stay cautious while dealing with risky portfolios.

Career:- Those in art, journalism will get new break in their career.

Domestic and love life:- be friendly and social too today.Don't be drawn into an emotional competition

Health:- Increased nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems for many people.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo

Stay focused to achieve your goals.

Finance:- Money might come your way.

Career:- Your work performance will be recognised. You will meet with influential people.

Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with your life partner to increase your confidence and bring yourself satisfaction.

Health:- Take care of your immunity. Avoid eating outside.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Persian Blue

Virgo

Make small changes in politics and social life that will bring to you positive results.

Finance:- Be careful of hasty decision related to finances may put you in trouble.

Career:- you will be given important responsibilities to shoulder with new challenges.

Domestic and love life:- Fulfill your responsibilities at work and at home with both efficiency and grace.

Health:- Stress levels could affect your health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Grey

Libra

Your ability to perform well in all aspects of work will come in handy.

Finance:- You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments.

Career:- Make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure.

Domestic and love life:- Take a trip with family or friends.

Health:- Keep your worries aside for a while.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio

Success will lead you to a higher position in your professional life.

Finance:- Stop not till you succeed in getting your deals in any concrete shape.

Career:- Your conversation with clients will be successful and this might give some new contracts for your business.

Domestic and love life:- Students will do well. New responsibilities and assignments may come your way.

Health:- Live, laugh, love and let go of your stress and other tensions.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Sagittarius

You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests.

Finance:- Unexpected gains are likely today.

Career:- Sportsmen and film stars will get good opportunities which can change their lifestyles.

Domestic and love life:- You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.

Health:- Follow a good diet and try to remain optimistic.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Capricorn

Make resounding progress in whatever you do.

Finance:- Plan your expenses because responsibilities will increase today.

Career:- Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Domestic and love life:- Avoid unnecessary debates with your loved ones.

Health:- Take care of your health. Remember to take adequate rest.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Black

Aquarius

In sports you will be highlighted.

Finance:- Some of you may experience unexpected financial benefits.

Career:- Colleagues will prove to be valuable allies and sounding boards. Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their future plans.

Domestic and love life:- Luck will be in your favour as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.

Health:- You might be relieved from long-running health complications.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Pisces

It's time that you finally arrive on the big stage and decide to push further to consolidate your efforts.

Finance:- Have a conversation with experienced people before investing in real projects.

Career:- Boss or seniors will give you authority and the ability to handle pressure. Take wise decisions.

Domestic and love life:- Use your intelligence to settle disputes.

Health:- Health will remain good if domestic matters are under control.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:59 PM IST