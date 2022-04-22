e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Aries

Things will be in favour of examiners, paper setters, councillors, chancellors.

Finance:- Trading in stocks will be profitable.

Career:- A new job responsibility is on the cards.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health:- Build confidence and improve your health with meditation.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus

Think diplomatically, not aggressively.

Finance:- Be careful with money. You tend to spend recklessly.

Career:- Give preference to major or important work. Be prepared for hurdles in the coming days.

Domestic and love life:- Minor conflicts with loved ones are foreseen.

Health:- There will be some health issues which doctors may also get confused about taking any final decision.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Gemini

Bright opportunities will knock your door.

Finance:- Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Career:- You will receive special favours from the authorities.

Domestic and love life:- Your popularity will increase and your friends circle will widen.

Health:- Travel may turn hectic.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Black

Cancer

There will some challenges to face in political and social sector.

Finance:- Stay cautious while dealing with risky portfolios.

Career:- Those in art, journalism will get new break in their career.

Domestic and love life:- be friendly and social too today.Don't be drawn into an emotional competition

Health:- Increased nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems for many people.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo

Stay focused to achieve your goals.

Finance:- Money might come your way.

Career:- Your work performance will be recognised. You will meet with influential people.

Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with your life partner to increase your confidence and bring yourself satisfaction.

Health:- Take care of your immunity. Avoid eating outside.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Persian Blue

Virgo

Make small changes in politics and social life that will bring to you positive results.

Finance:- Be careful of hasty decision related to finances may put you in trouble.

Career:- you will be given important responsibilities to shoulder with new challenges.

Domestic and love life:- Fulfill your responsibilities at work and at home with both efficiency and grace.

Health:- Stress levels could affect your health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Grey

Libra

Your ability to perform well in all aspects of work will come in handy.

Finance:- You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments.

Career:- Make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure.

Domestic and love life:- Take a trip with family or friends.

Health:- Keep your worries aside for a while.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio

Success will lead you to a higher position in your professional life.

Finance:- Stop not till you succeed in getting your deals in any concrete shape.

Career:- Your conversation with clients will be successful and this might give some new contracts for your business.

Domestic and love life:- Students will do well. New responsibilities and assignments may come your way.

Health:- Live, laugh, love and let go of your stress and other tensions.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Sagittarius

You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests.

Finance:- Unexpected gains are likely today.

Career:- Sportsmen and film stars will get good opportunities which can change their lifestyles.

Domestic and love life:- You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.

Health:- Follow a good diet and try to remain optimistic.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Capricorn

Make resounding progress in whatever you do.

Finance:- Plan your expenses because responsibilities will increase today.

Career:- Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Domestic and love life:- Avoid unnecessary debates with your loved ones.

Health:- Take care of your health. Remember to take adequate rest.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Black

Aquarius

In sports you will be highlighted.

Finance:- Some of you may experience unexpected financial benefits.

Career:- Colleagues will prove to be valuable allies and sounding boards. Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their future plans.

Domestic and love life:- Luck will be in your favour as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.

Health:- You might be relieved from long-running health complications.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Pisces

It's time that you finally arrive on the big stage and decide to push further to consolidate your efforts.

Finance:- Have a conversation with experienced people before investing in real projects.

Career:- Boss or seniors will give you authority and the ability to handle pressure. Take wise decisions.

Domestic and love life:- Use your intelligence to settle disputes.

Health:- Health will remain good if domestic matters are under control.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:59 PM IST