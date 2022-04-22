Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Things will be in favour of examiners, paper setters, councillors, chancellors.
Finance:- Trading in stocks will be profitable.
Career:- A new job responsibility is on the cards.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.
Health:- Build confidence and improve your health with meditation.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: Blue
Taurus
Think diplomatically, not aggressively.
Finance:- Be careful with money. You tend to spend recklessly.
Career:- Give preference to major or important work. Be prepared for hurdles in the coming days.
Domestic and love life:- Minor conflicts with loved ones are foreseen.
Health:- There will be some health issues which doctors may also get confused about taking any final decision.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky Colour: Grey
Gemini
Bright opportunities will knock your door.
Finance:- Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.
Career:- You will receive special favours from the authorities.
Domestic and love life:- Your popularity will increase and your friends circle will widen.
Health:- Travel may turn hectic.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky Colour: Black
Cancer
There will some challenges to face in political and social sector.
Finance:- Stay cautious while dealing with risky portfolios.
Career:- Those in art, journalism will get new break in their career.
Domestic and love life:- be friendly and social too today.Don't be drawn into an emotional competition
Health:- Increased nervousness can lead to overwork and sleep problems for many people.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky Colour: Blue
Leo
Stay focused to achieve your goals.
Finance:- Money might come your way.
Career:- Your work performance will be recognised. You will meet with influential people.
Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with your life partner to increase your confidence and bring yourself satisfaction.
Health:- Take care of your immunity. Avoid eating outside.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky Colour: Persian Blue
Virgo
Make small changes in politics and social life that will bring to you positive results.
Finance:- Be careful of hasty decision related to finances may put you in trouble.
Career:- you will be given important responsibilities to shoulder with new challenges.
Domestic and love life:- Fulfill your responsibilities at work and at home with both efficiency and grace.
Health:- Stress levels could affect your health.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky Colour: Grey
Libra
Your ability to perform well in all aspects of work will come in handy.
Finance:- You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments.
Career:- Make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure.
Domestic and love life:- Take a trip with family or friends.
Health:- Keep your worries aside for a while.
Lucky number: 34
Lucky Colour: Blue
Scorpio
Success will lead you to a higher position in your professional life.
Finance:- Stop not till you succeed in getting your deals in any concrete shape.
Career:- Your conversation with clients will be successful and this might give some new contracts for your business.
Domestic and love life:- Students will do well. New responsibilities and assignments may come your way.
Health:- Live, laugh, love and let go of your stress and other tensions.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Sagittarius
You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests.
Finance:- Unexpected gains are likely today.
Career:- Sportsmen and film stars will get good opportunities which can change their lifestyles.
Domestic and love life:- You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.
Health:- Follow a good diet and try to remain optimistic.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky Colour: Cyan
Capricorn
Make resounding progress in whatever you do.
Finance:- Plan your expenses because responsibilities will increase today.
Career:- Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.
Domestic and love life:- Avoid unnecessary debates with your loved ones.
Health:- Take care of your health. Remember to take adequate rest.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky Colour: Black
Aquarius
In sports you will be highlighted.
Finance:- Some of you may experience unexpected financial benefits.
Career:- Colleagues will prove to be valuable allies and sounding boards. Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their future plans.
Domestic and love life:- Luck will be in your favour as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.
Health:- You might be relieved from long-running health complications.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Pisces
It's time that you finally arrive on the big stage and decide to push further to consolidate your efforts.
Finance:- Have a conversation with experienced people before investing in real projects.
Career:- Boss or seniors will give you authority and the ability to handle pressure. Take wise decisions.
Domestic and love life:- Use your intelligence to settle disputes.
Health:- Health will remain good if domestic matters are under control.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Pink
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)