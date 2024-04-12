Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / education/ house/ vehicle /premium

Career: People from occult science / surgeon / insurance /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house/vehicle / family dispute is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / headache is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / property/ travel

Career: People from travel / maintenance/security/ technical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/ dispute while travelling is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / feet pain / eye / waist problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today gains are expected after some struggle/ dispute

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health /study

Career: People from security / maintenance/ armed forces/technical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Disputer with maternal / father/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from tooth ache / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today loss is indicated in personal and commercial life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ health/ business/ premiums

Career: People from occult/ insurance/ technical/ security will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with in laws / children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / knee pain / acidity/ back pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education / travel

Career: People from education / land / auto parts / garage will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ premiums/ travel

Career: People from Occult /technical/ surgeons / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal/ in laws is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / constipation / acidity

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / business / spouse

Career: People in fields like sports/ gym / marriage / event management will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children / spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / lower back pain / Throat pain /stomach ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ house/ vehicle/ education

Career: People in fields like technical / repairing / construction / garage will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or ill health of mother is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / acidity / insomnia / head ache

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to travel/ enjoy with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ property/ children/ travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like technical/ Security / surgeons/tourism/ sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / leg pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to be with family/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / acidity / chest pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work/ health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career

Career: People in fields like Technical/ barbers/ security / arm forces will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / knee pain / ear pain / acidity

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to travel/ enjoy with caution.

Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ children /travel

Career: property dealers / tourism / technical/ security will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel / enjoyment with family with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Leg pain / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White