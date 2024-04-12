Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Control your anger to avoid disputes.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / education/ house/ vehicle /premium
Career: People from occult science / surgeon / insurance /research will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Repairing of house/vehicle / family dispute is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / headache is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / property/ travel
Career: People from travel / maintenance/security/ technical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/ dispute while travelling is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / feet pain / eye / waist problem.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today gains are expected after some struggle/ dispute
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health /study
Career: People from security / maintenance/ armed forces/technical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Disputer with maternal / father/ Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from tooth ache / stomach pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Today loss is indicated in personal and commercial life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ health/ business/ premiums
Career: People from occult/ insurance/ technical/ security will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with in laws / children is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / knee pain / acidity/ back pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today is the day to solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education / travel
Career: People from education / land / auto parts / garage will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / chest pain / acidity / insomnia
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to gain something after losing something.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ premiums/ travel
Career: People from Occult /technical/ surgeons / insurance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal/ in laws is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / constipation / acidity
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / business / spouse
Career: People in fields like sports/ gym / marriage / event management will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children / spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / lower back pain / Throat pain /stomach ache
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ house/ vehicle/ education
Career: People in fields like technical / repairing / construction / garage will get success today.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or ill health of mother is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / acidity / insomnia / head ache
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to travel/ enjoy with care
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ property/ children/ travel/ entertainment
Career: People in fields like technical/ Security / surgeons/tourism/ sports will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / leg pain / eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to be with family/ study
Finance: Expect expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated
Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing/technical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / acidity / chest pain / eye problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to concentrate on your work/ health
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career
Career: People in fields like Technical/ barbers/ security / arm forces will get success.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / knee pain / ear pain / acidity
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to travel/ enjoy with caution.
Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ children /travel
Career: property dealers / tourism / technical/ security will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Travel / enjoyment with family with some dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Leg pain / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White