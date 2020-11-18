Daily Horoscope for, November 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Trading in the stocks will be risky, may put you in a tensed situation. Do not get panic, keep your mind calm and stable. Bad news and as well as good news are on the cards.</p>.<p>You would be able to finish your pending tasks in time. You will be in an optimistic mood. Romantic relationship will be fine. Speculations may lead to financial gains.</p>.<p>Good career opportunities are there on the cards for actors and sportspersons. Those in the field of politics will be in a spotlight. Investing in commodities will be profitable.</p>.<p>You may face difficulties on career and financial fronts. Avoid overthinking about unnecessary issues. Don't let the negative thoughts spoil your mood and the day.</p>.<p>Business professionals may face certain stiffness from rivals, due to which they may suffer from immense losses. Misunderstandings among couples may get over today.</p>.<p>Greater love, harmony along with spiritual awakening are your real gains. Financial gains are also seen on the cards. Romantic moments with the spouse are indicated.</p>.<p>Be careful about your health. Health issues like weak immune system and backache could trouble you. On the work front, you will be faced with unexpected hurdles.</p>.<p>Your cherished desires will be fulfilled. Today, you may be blessed with prosperity, fame and profits. Material gains, favours from superiors are also indicated.</p>.<p>A lot of things may happen in your personal life. Your financial situation will be stable. Expect a rise in your and your family's prosperity and happiness.</p>.<p>The tide thankfully changes and you enter a phase of hard work. You see the immediate rewards and are encouraged to work harder. Travelling with partner is likely. </p>.<p>Stay away from selfish and dubious people. Avoid using any sharp object. Those in the agricultural sector may suffer from losses. Take care of mental health.</p>.<p>Your plans will go smoothly. You will be super-charged today. People would prefer spending time with you. Your romantic and family life is likely to improve.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>