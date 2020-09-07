Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might feel like spending coming weekend with your family members by going for a short tour. There is a lot of work pressure and you want some relaxation. Romance is in the air.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Be ready to take up additional responsibilities at work and you will get sufficient compensation in return. With patience and confidence, you will achieve success in new projects.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You now have effective and unstoppable determination to achieve self-development and self-gratification. Always do your best. What you sow now, will give you rewards later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
There might be some problems at home front due to long standing matters. Your efforts take control of the situation won't be of any use. Be cautious as somebody who is close to you will shatter all your comfort and pleasure.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You may find some stability at home as many problems or issues will find solutions. For unresolved problems seek advice of an elder in your family. Growth is there.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Don’t get too emotional; know what your partner expects from you. There will be success in business, politics and social work. A passionate love affair is on the cards today.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Spending time with your partner will benefit your love life. Today, you are likely to be in happy and optimistic mood. Stress and tension will decrease.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your ventures are likely to earn profits as well. It will be healthy mix of financial status, progressive career and peaceful life. Some domestic issues need to be addressed.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
If you specifically focus on your area of interest it would churn out huge profits for you in the long run. You shall get fresh ideas. Trading in stock market today will prove beneficial.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Steady gains rather than spectacular ones is what you should target. An equal restraint will be good, in fact, necessary in your personal bonds and relationships too.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
A passionate romance will bring happiness. There will be success in business, politics and social work. Stress and tension will fade away. Look for a new job and you may find a better one.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Family is important and you have neglected it a little. You will realise this now and make up with by bonding more with your family members. Those in sports and music sector will do well today.