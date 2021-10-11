e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:25 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 11, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: You are generous, determined, and independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You will get to enjoy happy moments with your family.

Taurus: Be on the watch for false reports at the workplace. You will be given additional work responsibilities. Do not over push yourself or become tense.

Gemini: Try out something creative. Take good care of your health. Your family life will be peaceful. Your life partner will be in an accommodating mood.

Cancer: There will be love and warmth between children and parents. Your charming and magnetic outlook shall even attract new partners.

Leo: You need some guidelines to move forward in your project, and today, you might get it by attending a social function or gathering. Drive safely.

Virgo: Business will be profitable today, but part of these small profits also must be kept aside for future downward movements. Your workplace problems will get solved.

Libra: Unexpected delays are quite likely today in completing any assignment. Be careful as you may get into trouble with your seniors because of your colleagues.

Scorpio: Planning and constantly keeping watch on your finances should be your priority. Romantic relationships will be fine today. All pending tasks must be completed.

Sagittarius: A challenging situation at your workplace could create some stressful moments at the start of the day. You are likely to be in a restless mood.

Capricorn: You will feel the independence of enjoyment according to your way. Group activities, socialising, reaching out lead to both gains and glamour.

Aquarius: You display a rare brilliance in your innovative attitude and aloes much creativity. Love speculation and amusement are on the cards for you today.

Pisces: Don’t overthink about your personal problems. Minor conflicts are likely at your workplace in discussion with seniors.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
