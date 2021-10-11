Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 11, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You are generous, determined, and independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You will get to enjoy happy moments with your family.

Taurus: Be on the watch for false reports at the workplace. You will be given additional work responsibilities. Do not over push yourself or become tense.

Gemini: Try out something creative. Take good care of your health. Your family life will be peaceful. Your life partner will be in an accommodating mood.

Cancer: There will be love and warmth between children and parents. Your charming and magnetic outlook shall even attract new partners.

Leo: You need some guidelines to move forward in your project, and today, you might get it by attending a social function or gathering. Drive safely.

Virgo: Business will be profitable today, but part of these small profits also must be kept aside for future downward movements. Your workplace problems will get solved.

Libra: Unexpected delays are quite likely today in completing any assignment. Be careful as you may get into trouble with your seniors because of your colleagues.

Scorpio: Planning and constantly keeping watch on your finances should be your priority. Romantic relationships will be fine today. All pending tasks must be completed.

Sagittarius: A challenging situation at your workplace could create some stressful moments at the start of the day. You are likely to be in a restless mood.

Capricorn: You will feel the independence of enjoyment according to your way. Group activities, socialising, reaching out lead to both gains and glamour.

Aquarius: You display a rare brilliance in your innovative attitude and aloes much creativity. Love speculation and amusement are on the cards for you today.

Pisces: Don’t overthink about your personal problems. Minor conflicts are likely at your workplace in discussion with seniors.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:00 AM IST