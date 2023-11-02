Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies/career/business

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/business/spouse

Career: People in fields like education /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Family life will be disturbed

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ communication

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will try your best to be with your family and children

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/entertainment/sports/ do household activities

Finance: expect expenditure for education /entertainment/vehicle

Career: People in fields likeconsultation/communication/ publication/ courier/entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/family enjoyment is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health/ education/travel /communication items are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature /communication publication will get success

Domestic & love life: Family tour / long journey is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/ ear /feet /eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today is the day to travel/communicate/ advertise

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment. Foreign funds expected

Career: People from finance co/ bank /communication/publication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication/consultation will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you can balance family time and work time

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education

Career: People in fields like tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Problems in higher education/travel is indicated

Finance: expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father / his ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough /body pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for/ premiums/ commission / business/ spouse

Career: People in fields like occult/consultant / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today success is guaranteed in business/ job

Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse are indicated

Career: People in fields like medical /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in relationship is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly damage / injury is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/education/travel/entertainment

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today loss/ problems are indicated, so take decisions wisely

Finance: Expenses on premiums/education/entertainment/business is indicated.

Career: People in fields like occult/ sports/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)