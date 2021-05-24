Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 24, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your ideas and energy need to be focused in positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today, you have to keep in mind health is wealth. Do not take too much stress about your work. There are chances of minor disagreement with your spouse.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your personal financial outlook may be affected by changes in your working conditions. Avoid junk food or you may face stomach-related problems.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You need emotional support; a shoulder to hang on when in need. You will get a lead in this area now. You will be truthful and cautious.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. A friend will be a positive influence.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Today, you will hear good news regarding a contract. You will be aware of the emotions or the feelings of those around you. You are very much in tandem with the beauty that surrounds you.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There will be additional responsibility at work. You have to accept your mistakes. Your helpful nature will win hearts.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You need an honest friend or a person to show you the right path, which will help you to remain on track and achieve progress. In business, don’t lend too much money.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You might be disturbed as things may not go as planned at workplace. You have to make sacrifices to save your relationship with your business partner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Don’t be shy while discussing issues with your seniors. People in art sector and musicians will have to correct their mistakes. Profits in retail business is possible.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Take a break from work and spend time with children and your beloved. You will feel liberated from the need to make more money. There is health and harmony.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today, there is a good chance of getting new contracts and a boost in income. You will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good.

