Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will be optimistic. Be careful while spending money. Those in the education sector will take proper decision. Minor health problem will worry you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
At work place, things may not work as per your plans, and you will be upset over this. You have to sacrifice some things to save your relationship with your business partner.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you concentrate more on your recent projects you can complete them before time and can also get new contracts. Your seniors will appreciate your work and new job opportunities will present themselves.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Several developments in your profession are likely to happen. You feel for other people and like to sort out their issues with your ideas. Good publicity in politics and social activities is likely.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Start the routine of regular workout, and eat moderately. Little care regarding your health is required. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Better means of communication with partner will work wonders and make the relationship endure the test of time. You may stay away from your business partners, and old customers may become your competitors as well.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Be careful and avoid arguments. Try your best to stay positive and do everything in your power to keep your beloved satisfied. Most importantly, be loyal and stay away from distractions.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
If you specifically focus in your area of interest it would surely churn out huge profits for you in the long run. You shall get fresh ideas. You will be benefit from trading in stock market today.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your rapport with colleagues is more important than you think; don’t let your fiery spirit ruin that. Helpful resources should be used to bring closure to outstanding tasks on the work front. Opportunities may present themselves in abundance.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Earnings from inherited properties and assets will also be significant. You may spend a considerable amount on maintenance of assets or vehicles.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You may need to make alterations to your diet, and you may also want to restart your exercise regime in the morning. You like to exercise, but you get bored easily, so it takes determination to stick to the programme.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You should think before you act when making important decisions related to money. You will see new opportunities arising, but take time to focus before you jump onto the next investment.