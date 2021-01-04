Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will get on well with the people around you, and they will hold you in a respectable position. Financially, this is a good phase as an increase in your sources of income in on the horizon. Children will co-operate with you to some extent.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
A litigation or dispute might end in a compromise. Don’t skip steps and jump ahead to climb the ladder of success. Stay away from matters or issues which are not related to you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You will feel comfortable socialising at home and connecting with friends. Expect a great feeling of warmth and love this period.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Since several problems have been sorted out, you are mentally at peace and in a relaxed mood. Being a workaholic, you will seek new business proposals, which will bring in some excitement.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
It is better to think about long term monetary gains rather than short ones. You will receive co-operation from superiors or people in responsible or influential positions.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You may feel deep attraction towards opposite sex, and would want to spend some alone time with your partner. Several opportunities will come your way, which will give a boost to your career.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your partner needs you. Strengthening bond between the two of you is of utmost importance now. There will be problems with children, which will bring on additional financial expenses.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your desires and dreams could be realised now. You will succeed in your romantic relationship. This is a favourable day to make rapid progress in your profession.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
There will be apprehensions about some business deals. It is advisable to stay about from deals that you have doubts over. Best would be not to rush with such deals and take time to think on them. If you lack basic skills acquire it.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Important business meetings will end on successful notes. New deals will help you expand your business. At workplace, things will go your way. Making a to-do list will help you to complete more tasks.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will need to be patient when it comes to managing problems at home and workplace. Keep control while trading in stocks; overdoing it might lead to financial loses. Don’t get restless.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Pisceans have a philosophical bent of mind. An ambitious partner will have a positive influence. Long travels with your family will have a rejuvenating effect. Politicians and business persons will taste success.