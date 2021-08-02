Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Communicate with your associates first before making commitments to a client to avoid complications. Travelling will be hectic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will follow your daily schedule. There might be solutions for your past problems at work. Buying and selling of goods will be beneficial today.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your academic skills might be not more compared to your counterparts, but your intelligence quotient is high. This will help you to solve complicated issues, mainly in the technical field.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
There has been struggle in your life in recent days, but support from friends and loved ones will boost your confidence today. It is advisable to take care of your health.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You might lose sleep over problems at workplace. In sports, your negligence will result in defeat, so work hard. Students must focus on studies and avoid other activities today.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Frustration and barriers put you in a delusional state, and you find yourself baffled and down in the dumps. In business and job, you have to be calm as even in the most challenging situations today.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
There will be positive growth in your relationships. If you are married or in a relationship, this is the period when commitments will solidify further.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You may become tense, worried and pessimistic. Your mother's health and well-being could cause you concern and your children may not be in good health either. Time is not suitable for speculations.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your relations with your clients’ associates and other concerned persons will improve as the period rolls on. There are chances of bitterness in love relationships.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Stick to your job and do your best, so that your seniors as well as your subordinates feel contended with your work. On the romantic front, this is the best time.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will feel so positive and uplifted that everything will seem perfect, as if you are really tapping in to some great spiritual blessings. You can gain some money through speculation.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
At work, you won't run the risk of being hampered in your efforts by unforeseen delays. You can even benefit from opportunities. If you know how to exploit them fully, you'll progressively consolidate your situation.