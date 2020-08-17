Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might get some important assignments jointly with others. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotion is in the offing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Determination is the key to succeed in your profession. A diplomatic approach is much needed now. Your new ideas and ambitions shall succeed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your own beliefs and values, coming out of your own enhanced spirituality will give you the best advice. You will be honoured for your hardwork.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Long journeys might happen. You concentrate many things at a time. Several opportunities will come your way today. You may in two minds about a certain decision.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will take centre-stage in all meetings today. You will present your ideas with confidence. You can make your own luck by being in the right place at right time.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
The stars will help you fulfil your aims successfully in new activities and to make progress professionally. In politics you can easily keep out things which you don’t want.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Social invitations could keep you busy. Be patient and you will find a way to overcome challenges. You are likely to feel that people are not interested in what you have to say.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your proposals were sanctioned a while ago. But, you feel stuck and are desperately trying to find solution for it. In such a scenario it is advisable to consult an experienced person.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Miscommunication with associates/friends might lead to misunderstandings. Be cautious while driving. You have to strengthen your social field for future election.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Some exciting things will happen in your life today. You will feel fresh. You will need a partner who understands your feelings. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You may feel lonely, but today you might your soulmate. Construction and engineering business will see good progress today.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your peace of mind will remain disturbed. The inflow of money will not be normal. Family member expectations shall remain unfulfilled. Work life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays.