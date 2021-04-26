Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may feel the need to clear certain misunderstandings. But it could make matters worse if you don’t think through what you need to say. Don't slack off — follow you diet and fitness regimes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Departmental transfer is likely at workplace. Financial and marketing people will achieve success. Think before trading in stock. Be cautious while driving.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You can improve your financial condition by utilising your experience of the field. You will be in an enthusiastic mood owing to the support from your juniors.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You need to act quickly while submitting important documents or there might be further delay in your work. Today retailers and shopkeepers will have a boost in their income.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Be cautious while driving or travelling. Minor obstacles might come in your way where your career is concerned. Finance, relationship and health card shows indications of hurdles and difficulties.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

If you channel your enthusiasm properly, you will achieve success sooner. Today, there might be some kind of a new beginning.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You might be not in a good mood at the start of the day. You will feel uncomfortable at work place while handling projects with your associates. Spending time with your spouse will help you relax.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Be prepared to handle financial problems and relationships with care. It is likely to be a slightly stressful day. Maximum care must be taken by doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today, your love affair could run into trouble; be careful and weigh up your actions. You will see a change for the better. Spend a romantic evening with your life partner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It's likely to be productive day on the career front. Romantic relationships will bring pleasure. This is a good day for commitment.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There are chances of unnecessary quarrels cropping up at work place. There will be few obstacles on the domestic front.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are very sincere in your relationship with friends and co-workers. It is likely to be a busy day. Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

