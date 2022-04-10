Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Minor hurdles will be there today, keep patience.
Finance: It will be a good time to save money for medical emergencies.
Career: Good management and discussion of issues will help you in finding solutions.
Domestic and love life: Keep control of temper as conflicts are indicated.
Health: Minor health problems are indicated. Make sure your blood pressure is under control.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: White
Taurus
You will tackle problems intellectually.
Finance: You will get good deals for your projects.
Career: Teamwork will be productive, especially if your workload increases.
Domestic and love life: Your love life will be happy and joyful.
Health: Be confident and strong to fight stress and fatigue.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Silver
Gemini
Writers and artists will get opportunities in their respective fields.
Finance: Your income looks steady and you seem to be making enough savings. But you still need to keep control over your expenses.
Career: You will be rewarded for your hard work. It is a favourable period for study and exams.
Domestic and love life: Today, you will impress members of the opposite gender.
Health: You will be able to shake off tension at the end of the day.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: White
Cancer
Judges, bankers and people involved in charitable institutions will shine.
Finance: Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.
Career: Those in the acting sector will perform well today.
Domestic and love life: You might also purchase a new vehicle.
Health: Tension will reduce. You will feel confident.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Cream
Leo
Your talks and discussions can lead to disruption today.
Finance: Money, however, will still be a little short.
Career: It is advisable that you keep working with complete devotion today without expecting rewards.
Domestic and love life: Domestic affairs will occupy your mind and set off a great deal of action.
Health: You may start to treat your body with more respect and patience.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Yellow
Virgo
You are going to achieve your desired goal.
Finance: Trading in the stock market will be profitable.
Career: You will find new contacts if you attend social events, which might be useful for your professional life.
Domestic and love life: Family matters related to court judgement may be ruled in your favour.
Health: Fitness level will be good today.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Sky Blue
Libra
There will be some fruitful things happening in the sports and film sector.
Finance: Sanctions or deals will pick up pace.
Career: You will have new goals and desires and there will be positive changes in your professional life.
Domestic and love life: You might feel like taking a short vacation with your family.
Health: Take care of elders' health.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: White
Scorpio
Those in the agriculture sector must not waste time and make plans for their future.
Finance: Speculation will bring moderate gains.
Career: You can expect good growth from your business.
Domestic and love life: Your optimism and boundless energy drive your family in positive directions.
Health: You need to control your diet.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
Sagittarius
You tend to give attention to comfort.
Finance: Your reckless behaviour is under control as you knuckle down to the sedate job of making a living and creating wealth.
Career: You have to focus on your ongoing projects to bring them to completion.
Domestic and love life: Some friends or your loved ones will support you in your problems. This will give you the confidence to tackle issues.
Health: Health needs care. Take any advice given by friends or family seriously.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky colour: Yellow
Capricorn
Your determination and enterprise will ensure that you pull through difficult situations.
Finance: It will be better to communicate with experience people before investing into new funds.
Career: Professionals will see success in their endeavours.
Domestic and love life: You will successfully win arguments, but try to understand your partner's viewpoint also.
Health: Improved medical problems will give some booster now.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Sky Blue
Aquarius
Be patient when working on documents related to legal matters.
Finance: You should take the advice of experienced people before signing any big deals or contracts.
Career: Those in consultancy or practices can do well today.
Domestic and love life: Your intelligence will impress seniors.
Health: The health of family members needs to be taken care of.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: White
Pisces
You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills.
Finance: You have to rectify your mistakes in investment to convert losses into profits.
Career: Assignments will get completed as per your commitment.
Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.
Health: You will be able to get rid of your long-running sickness.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
