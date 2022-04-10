e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

Aries

Minor hurdles will be there today, keep patience.

Finance: It will be a good time to save money for medical emergencies.

Career: Good management and discussion of issues will help you in finding solutions.

Domestic and love life: Keep control of temper as conflicts are indicated.

Health: Minor health problems are indicated. Make sure your blood pressure is under control.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Taurus

You will tackle problems intellectually.

Finance: You will get good deals for your projects.

Career: Teamwork will be productive, especially if your workload increases.

Domestic and love life: Your love life will be happy and joyful.

Health: Be confident and strong to fight stress and fatigue.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini

Writers and artists will get opportunities in their respective fields.

Finance: Your income looks steady and you seem to be making enough savings. But you still need to keep control over your expenses.

Career: You will be rewarded for your hard work. It is a favourable period for study and exams.

Domestic and love life: Today, you will impress members of the opposite gender.

Health: You will be able to shake off tension at the end of the day.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Cancer

Judges, bankers and people involved in charitable institutions will shine.

Finance: Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Career: Those in the acting sector will perform well today.

Domestic and love life: You might also purchase a new vehicle.

Health: Tension will reduce. You will feel confident.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cream

Leo

Your talks and discussions can lead to disruption today.

Finance: Money, however, will still be a little short.

Career: It is advisable that you keep working with complete devotion today without expecting rewards.

Domestic and love life: Domestic affairs will occupy your mind and set off a great deal of action.

Health: You may start to treat your body with more respect and patience.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

Virgo

You are going to achieve your desired goal.

Finance: Trading in the stock market will be profitable.

Career: You will find new contacts if you attend social events, which might be useful for your professional life.

Domestic and love life: Family matters related to court judgement may be ruled in your favour.

Health: Fitness level will be good today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Libra

There will be some fruitful things happening in the sports and film sector.

Finance: Sanctions or deals will pick up pace.

Career: You will have new goals and desires and there will be positive changes in your professional life.

Domestic and love life: You might feel like taking a short vacation with your family.

Health: Take care of elders' health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio

Those in the agriculture sector must not waste time and make plans for their future.

Finance: Speculation will bring moderate gains.

Career: You can expect good growth from your business.

Domestic and love life: Your optimism and boundless energy drive your family in positive directions.

Health: You need to control your diet.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Sagittarius

You tend to give attention to comfort.

Finance: Your reckless behaviour is under control as you knuckle down to the sedate job of making a living and creating wealth.

Career: You have to focus on your ongoing projects to bring them to completion.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or your loved ones will support you in your problems. This will give you the confidence to tackle issues.

Health: Health needs care. Take any advice given by friends or family seriously.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

Your determination and enterprise will ensure that you pull through difficult situations.

Finance: It will be better to communicate with experience people before investing into new funds.

Career: Professionals will see success in their endeavours.

Domestic and love life: You will successfully win arguments, but try to understand your partner's viewpoint also.

Health: Improved medical problems will give some booster now.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius

Be patient when working on documents related to legal matters.

Finance: You should take the advice of experienced people before signing any big deals or contracts.

Career: Those in consultancy or practices can do well today.

Domestic and love life: Your intelligence will impress seniors.

Health: The health of family members needs to be taken care of.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills.

Finance: You have to rectify your mistakes in investment to convert losses into profits.

Career: Assignments will get completed as per your commitment.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: You will be able to get rid of your long-running sickness.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

