Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Minor hurdles will be there today, keep patience.

Finance: It will be a good time to save money for medical emergencies.

Career: Good management and discussion of issues will help you in finding solutions.

Domestic and love life: Keep control of temper as conflicts are indicated.

Health: Minor health problems are indicated. Make sure your blood pressure is under control.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Taurus

You will tackle problems intellectually.

Finance: You will get good deals for your projects.

Career: Teamwork will be productive, especially if your workload increases.

Domestic and love life: Your love life will be happy and joyful.

Health: Be confident and strong to fight stress and fatigue.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini

Writers and artists will get opportunities in their respective fields.

Finance: Your income looks steady and you seem to be making enough savings. But you still need to keep control over your expenses.

Career: You will be rewarded for your hard work. It is a favourable period for study and exams.

Domestic and love life: Today, you will impress members of the opposite gender.

Health: You will be able to shake off tension at the end of the day.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Cancer

Judges, bankers and people involved in charitable institutions will shine.

Finance: Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Career: Those in the acting sector will perform well today.

Domestic and love life: You might also purchase a new vehicle.

Health: Tension will reduce. You will feel confident.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cream

Leo

Your talks and discussions can lead to disruption today.

Finance: Money, however, will still be a little short.

Career: It is advisable that you keep working with complete devotion today without expecting rewards.

Domestic and love life: Domestic affairs will occupy your mind and set off a great deal of action.

Health: You may start to treat your body with more respect and patience.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

Virgo

You are going to achieve your desired goal.

Finance: Trading in the stock market will be profitable.

Career: You will find new contacts if you attend social events, which might be useful for your professional life.

Domestic and love life: Family matters related to court judgement may be ruled in your favour.

Health: Fitness level will be good today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Libra

There will be some fruitful things happening in the sports and film sector.

Finance: Sanctions or deals will pick up pace.

Career: You will have new goals and desires and there will be positive changes in your professional life.

Domestic and love life: You might feel like taking a short vacation with your family.

Health: Take care of elders' health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio

Those in the agriculture sector must not waste time and make plans for their future.

Finance: Speculation will bring moderate gains.

Career: You can expect good growth from your business.

Domestic and love life: Your optimism and boundless energy drive your family in positive directions.

Health: You need to control your diet.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Sagittarius

You tend to give attention to comfort.

Finance: Your reckless behaviour is under control as you knuckle down to the sedate job of making a living and creating wealth.

Career: You have to focus on your ongoing projects to bring them to completion.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or your loved ones will support you in your problems. This will give you the confidence to tackle issues.

Health: Health needs care. Take any advice given by friends or family seriously.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

Your determination and enterprise will ensure that you pull through difficult situations.

Finance: It will be better to communicate with experience people before investing into new funds.

Career: Professionals will see success in their endeavours.

Domestic and love life: You will successfully win arguments, but try to understand your partner's viewpoint also.

Health: Improved medical problems will give some booster now.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius

Be patient when working on documents related to legal matters.

Finance: You should take the advice of experienced people before signing any big deals or contracts.

Career: Those in consultancy or practices can do well today.

Domestic and love life: Your intelligence will impress seniors.

Health: The health of family members needs to be taken care of.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills.

Finance: You have to rectify your mistakes in investment to convert losses into profits.

Career: Assignments will get completed as per your commitment.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: You will be able to get rid of your long-running sickness.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:59 PM IST