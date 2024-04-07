Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for studies/ travel/ career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health

Career: People in education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health / family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family / travel

Career: People in communication /entertainment/ share market /tourism will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment /travel with family is indicated

Health: Today your health will be fine, some people may suffer from throat infection

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ do household activities

Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ house

Career: People from education/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication/travel

Career: People in journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/breathing

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/family

Career: People in finance co. / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to take care in business and health

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like occult/insurance/research will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/business

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education

Career: People in tourism/education/law /communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today gains are connected with some loss

Finance: Expenses on Health/ premiums are indicated.

Career: People in medical/ occult / journalism /research/insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws and father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business/ spouse/entertainment

Career: People in consultant/literature/communication/ entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat problem/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel

Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse/travel are indicated

Career: People in medical /communication/publication /media will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ children / health

Career: People in occult/cyber security/call centers/entertanment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ maternal family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment /vehicle /study/ house /spouse /businness

Career: People in event management /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good day for family GT / entertainment

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow