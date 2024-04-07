 Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for studies/ travel/ career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health

Career: People in education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health / family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family / travel

Career: People in communication /entertainment/ share market /tourism will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment /travel with family is indicated

Health: Today your health will be fine, some people may suffer from throat infection

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ do household activities

Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ house

Career: People from education/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication/travel

Career: People in journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/breathing

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/family

Career: People in finance co. / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to take care in business and health

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like occult/insurance/research will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/business

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education

Career: People in tourism/education/law /communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today gains are connected with some loss

Finance: Expenses on Health/ premiums are indicated.

Career: People in medical/ occult / journalism /research/insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws and father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business/ spouse/entertainment

Career: People in consultant/literature/communication/ entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat problem/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel

Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse/travel are indicated

Career: People in medical /communication/publication /media will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ children / health

Career: People in occult/cyber security/call centers/entertanment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ maternal family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment /vehicle /study/ house /spouse /businness

Career: People in event management /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good day for family GT / entertainment

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

