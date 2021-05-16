Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for, May 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

An exciting good news in regards to career development or promotion could be on its way. Domestic life and marital relationship will be satisfactory. Spend wisely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A romantic day is waiting for you! On the workfront, you may get a chance to showcase your creativity. Budding sportspersons may get a platform for their talent.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You realise that in the long run, both material and non-material gains are important to sustain in life. You may do some community service for the betterment of society.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your performance at the workplace would be impressive. Pay attention to your domestic issues. Your competition is with you, be a better version of yourself.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Avoid travelling and cancel all your travelling plans which you would have made with your friends/ loved ones. Self-confidence will boost. New ideas can be achieved.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Make the most of all the opportunities. Be confident of what you believe and do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is likely. Love life will be well.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Listen to what your well-wishers are saying and stick on try to follow their advice before making any major decision. Seek blessings from your elders and serve your parents.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Avoid getting depressed. Try to stay calm and relaxed. Indulge in your favourite hobby. No matter how ambitious you are, life is not all about work. Health needs care.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your partner may not value your feelings due to which you may get disturbed and all of this may create tensions in your love life. Stomach ache/ body pain is likely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You need to set clear goals on the professional front. Time is valuable, so take advantage of each opportunity. Your partner will keep you happy. Health may improve.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Avoid making any impulsive decisions or taking any kind of risk at the work front. Focus on your love life. Give your partner a voice in the decision-making process.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Dashing as your actions maybe, but you might get distracted easily. You might get ample time to indulge in your favourite hobbies. Journalists may have an exciting day.

