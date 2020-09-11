Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries: Money will flow in easily. A fun day with loved ones awaits you. Those in politics and social sector will do well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus: You will feel more confident at the workplace. Your ideas and views will be appreciated by colleagues. Actors, theatre artists may get a big break.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini: You are likely to make mistakes in office work. A minor accident is on the card, be careful. Avoid arguing with your spouse.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer: Don't just complain about things, try to find solutions on your own. If you are unhappy from current workplace then try to find a new one.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leo: New professional opportunities are around the corner. Singles may find their special one. You will defeat your enemies with ease.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo: Deadlines, work pressure will up your mental stress. Try to postpone all your important meetings till tomorrow. Avoid junk food.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libra: Your spouse/ lover will help solve your major life problems. Romantic life will bloom. Family and friends will keep you happy.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Scorpio: Avoid taking risks. Don’t overreact to minor disagreements. Additional responsibilities are on the cards. People in the field of literature will shine.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Sagittarius: Check all the details before signing any business deal. Income is likely to increase. Politicians may do well. Take care of your health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Capricorn: It is a good time to invest in the stock market. You may look for moral support to start a new business. Get in touch with business experts.

