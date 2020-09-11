Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p><strong>Aries: </strong>Money will flow in easily. A fun day with loved ones awaits you. Those in politics and social sector will do well.</p>.<p><strong>Taurus: </strong>You will feel more confident at the workplace. Your ideas and views will be appreciated by colleagues. Actors, theatre artists may get a big break.</p>.<p><strong>Gemini: </strong>You are likely to make mistakes in office work. A minor accident is on the card, be careful. Avoid arguing with your spouse.</p>.<p><strong>Cancer:</strong> Don't just complain about things, try to find solutions on your own. If you are unhappy from current workplace then try to find a new one.</p>.<p><strong>Leo: </strong>New professional opportunities are around the corner. Singles may find their special one. You will defeat your enemies with ease. </p>.<p><strong>Virgo: </strong>Deadlines, work pressure will up your mental stress. Try to postpone all your important meetings till tomorrow. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p><strong>Libra: </strong>Your spouse/ lover will help solve your major life problems. Romantic life will bloom. Family and friends will keep you happy.</p>.<p><strong>Virgo: </strong>Deadlines, work pressure will up your mental stress. Try to postpone all your important meetings till tomorrow. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p><strong>Libra: </strong>Your spouse/ lover will help solve your major life problems. Romantic life will bloom. Family and friends will keep you happy.</p>.<p><strong>Scorpio: </strong>Avoid taking risks. Don’t overreact to minor disagreements. Additional responsibilities are on the cards. People in the field of literature will shine.</p>.<p><strong>Sagittarius:</strong> Check all the details before signing any business deal. Income is likely to increase. Politicians may do well. Take care of your health.</p>.<p><strong>Capricorn: </strong>It is a good time to invest in the stock market. You may look for moral support to start a new business. Get in touch with business experts.</p>.<p><strong>Aquarius:</strong> Take time off to relax and meditate and allow negative thoughts to flow out. You will overcome all the obstacles. Believe in yourself.</p>.<p><strong>Pisces:</strong> Career change will lead to a change of residence too. You may move to a better place. You will beat your competitors easily.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>