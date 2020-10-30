Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your convincing power and communication skills will play a key role in making new clients. Those in the field of politics, social sector will progress. Travelling is likely.</p>.<p>Career prospects are bright. You will reap profits from past investments. New career opportunities are on the cards. Strike a balance between personal and professional life.</p>.<p>From today onwards, your pace of success will get faster. Lord Ganesha's blessing is with you, he will guide you in choosing the right path. Students will do well.</p>.<p>Keep an eye on your junior staff as they are likely to commit mistakes. Avoid involving in indulging in speculative activities as it will lead to losses. Health needs care.</p>.<p>Take a break from your busy schedule and relax. Talk to your loved ones if you are going through some emotional and personal problems. New people will come in your life.</p>.<p>Love at first sight or sudden marriage is on the cards. Your decisions and dedication in work will be appreciated by seniors. You will achieve good success in education.</p>.<p>You will begin to gain clarity about your goals and this helps you achieve success. On the work front, you may face challenging situations. Do not neglect your health.</p>.<p>Without proper planning and time management you won't be able to finish your pending tasks. Trading and speculations will prove beneficial. You may go for shopping.</p>.<p>It is a favourable day in regards to career and work life. Try to improve your cordial bond with your seniors. It's a good time to settle ancestral property disputes.</p>.<p>Even though you are proficient and particular about work, but today cross-check all your work. Tension and stress will increase. A quarrel with life-partner is likely.</p>.<p>You will try hard to get your feet back on the ground. Luck is with you. New opportunities are around the corner. Avoid spending mindlessly on luxurious items.</p>.<p>Effective communication between you and your partner will make way for a happy relationship. Investing in the stock market will be beneficial. Avoid overthinking.</p>