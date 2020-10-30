Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your convincing power and communication skills will play a key role in making new clients. Those in the field of politics, social sector will progress. Travelling is likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Career prospects are bright. You will reap profits from past investments. New career opportunities are on the cards. Strike a balance between personal and professional life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

From today onwards, your pace of success will get faster. Lord Ganesha's blessing is with you, he will guide you in choosing the right path. Students will do well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your junior staff as they are likely to commit mistakes. Avoid involving in indulging in speculative activities as it will lead to losses. Health needs care.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Take a break from your busy schedule and relax. Talk to your loved ones if you are going through some emotional and personal problems. New people will come in your life.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Love at first sight or sudden marriage is on the cards. Your decisions and dedication in work will be appreciated by seniors. You will achieve good success in education.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will begin to gain clarity about your goals and this helps you achieve success. On the work front, you may face challenging situations. Do not neglect your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Without proper planning and time management you won't be able to finish your pending tasks. Trading and speculations will prove beneficial. You may go for shopping.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It is a favourable day in regards to career and work life. Try to improve your cordial bond with your seniors. It's a good time to settle ancestral property disputes.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Even though you are proficient and particular about work, but today cross-check all your work. Tension and stress will increase. A quarrel with life-partner is likely.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will try hard to get your feet back on the ground. Luck is with you. New opportunities are around the corner. Avoid spending mindlessly on luxurious items.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Effective communication between you and your partner will make way for a happy relationship. Investing in the stock market will be beneficial. Avoid overthinking.

