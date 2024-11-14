 Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 15, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business/job

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: Throat infection / ill health of wife is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel

Career: People in fields like art/ entertainment/ medical /bank /travel /lodge / pub will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling/neighbor is indicated. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems / mental / physical stress

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children/travel

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports/travel may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: You will get family support in your business.

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems/back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/health /vehicle/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home. You will get family support

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey /enjoyment with family members is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder/back pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy /travel/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: enjoyment with family is indicated

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your Physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/communication/travel/premiums

Career: People in occult/ maintenance/ bar/pub /travel will get success

Domestic & love life: You may not able to enjoy due to tiredness

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the Day to study/ travel/ entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your insurance claim or maturity/get stuck money back

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/ premiums

Career: Automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Non Cooperation from life partner/business partner is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ /entertainment/ wife

Career: People in arts, entertainment, sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle

Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoyment /entertainment /party is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / job / maintenance/ communication

Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs / entertainers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health : Some people may suffer from Throat/ shoulder / back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

