Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Focus on family responsibilities and banking work.
Finance: Invest in your family business or property.
Career: Those who are in banking, education, finance, business backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Join in family get-togethers.
Health: You may suffer from eye or speech problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Your confidence is your main strength.
Finance: Spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.
Career: Self-employed people, people from communication, networking, ad agencies will find success.
Domestic & love life: Maintain your moral confidence.
Health: Overall health will be fine today.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Focus on studies and family responsibilities.
Finance: Invest for your family needs.
Career: Those who are from fields of banking, investment, automobile industry backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Go on a shopping trip with your family.
Health: You may suffer from chest pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Today is the day to dare and perform.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling, books, and documentation.
Career: Self-employed people or people from business backgrounds your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family. Meet tour siblings.
Health: Stay fit and healthy.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Job will keep you busy.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.
Career: Travelling for work purposes are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, throat pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today all your wishes will be fulfilled.
Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.
Career: Those who are from communication and consultancy fields will find success.
Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice.
Health: Overall it’s a healthy day. You may suffer from stomach pain or back pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Travelling for work is indicated.
Finance: Expect new investors to come on-board for your business.
Career: People from export, finance and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Pay your loan premium and health insurance premium. Family life will be affected due to work load.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain or stomach pain,
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today your gains are connected to your luck.
Finance: Expect expenditure on family, higher education or religious rituals purposes.
Career: People from tourism and education backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family.
Health: You may suffer from back pain or thigh pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Engage yourself in solving your business or family problems.
Finance: Loss is indicated in business.
Career: Struggles or hurdles at the workplace are indicated. Doctors and astrologers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Your personal life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, indigestion or dysentery.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Travel for business or educational purposes are indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel and education.
Career: People from communication, tourism, education, and publication backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Avoid helping someone financially as you might end up in loss.
Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premium.
Career: People from insurance, sanitation work backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from dysentery, mental stress, or indigestion.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Enjoy your personal and work life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment and family.
Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment work backgrounds will find success. Businessmen may sign new contracts.
Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people should spend quality time with their family.
Health: You may suffer from back pain or shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
