Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Pixabay
ARIES

Focus on family responsibilities and banking work.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in banking, education, finance, business backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Join in family get-togethers.

Health: You may suffer from eye or speech problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow


TAURUS

Your confidence is your main strength.

Finance: Spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, people from communication, networking, ad agencies will find success.

Domestic & love life: Maintain your moral confidence.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Focus on studies and family responsibilities.

Finance: Invest for your family needs.

Career: Those who are from fields of banking, investment, automobile industry backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Go on a shopping trip with your family.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Today is the day to dare and perform.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling, books, and documentation.

Career: Self-employed people or people from business backgrounds your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family. Meet tour siblings.

Health: Stay fit and healthy.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Job will keep you busy.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.

Career: Travelling for work purposes are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, throat pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Those who are from communication and consultancy fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day. You may suffer from stomach pain or back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Travelling for work is indicated.

Finance: Expect new investors to come on-board for your business.

Career: People from export, finance and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Pay your loan premium and health insurance premium. Family life will be affected due to work load.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or stomach pain,

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family, higher education or religious rituals purposes.

Career: People from tourism and education backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or thigh pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Engage yourself in solving your business or family problems.

Finance: Loss is indicated in business.

Career: Struggles or hurdles at the workplace are indicated. Doctors and astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Your personal life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, indigestion or dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel for business or educational purposes are indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel and education.

Career: People from communication, tourism, education, and publication backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as you might end up in loss.

Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premium.

Career: People from insurance, sanitation work backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, mental stress, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy your personal and work life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment and family.

Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment work backgrounds will find success. Businessmen may sign new contracts.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people should spend quality time with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST