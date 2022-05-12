Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Focus on family responsibilities and banking work.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in banking, education, finance, business backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Join in family get-togethers.

Health: You may suffer from eye or speech problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow



TAURUS

Your confidence is your main strength.

Finance: Spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, people from communication, networking, ad agencies will find success.

Domestic & love life: Maintain your moral confidence.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Focus on studies and family responsibilities.

Finance: Invest for your family needs.

Career: Those who are from fields of banking, investment, automobile industry backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Go on a shopping trip with your family.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Today is the day to dare and perform.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling, books, and documentation.

Career: Self-employed people or people from business backgrounds your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family. Meet tour siblings.

Health: Stay fit and healthy.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Job will keep you busy.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.

Career: Travelling for work purposes are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, throat pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Those who are from communication and consultancy fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day. You may suffer from stomach pain or back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Travelling for work is indicated.

Finance: Expect new investors to come on-board for your business.

Career: People from export, finance and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Pay your loan premium and health insurance premium. Family life will be affected due to work load.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or stomach pain,

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family, higher education or religious rituals purposes.

Career: People from tourism and education backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with your family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or thigh pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Engage yourself in solving your business or family problems.

Finance: Loss is indicated in business.

Career: Struggles or hurdles at the workplace are indicated. Doctors and astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Your personal life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, indigestion or dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel for business or educational purposes are indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel and education.

Career: People from communication, tourism, education, and publication backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as you might end up in loss.

Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premium.

Career: People from insurance, sanitation work backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, mental stress, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy your personal and work life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment and family.

Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment work backgrounds will find success. Businessmen may sign new contracts.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people should spend quality time with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST