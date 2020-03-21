Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 21, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You can now make money, invest in ventures and find new tricks to earn your gold. A stable mind and a right attitude will help you to prosper everywhere.</p>.<p>You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments. Students will do well. New responsibility and assignments may come your way.</p>.<p>You will have gains from many sources and your earnings will increase. With confidence you feel that you can accomplish the impossible.</p>.<p>You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Financial related matters are not too rosy. Luck is in your favour.</p>.<p>You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Financial related matters are not too rosy. Luck is in your favour.</p>.<p>You will make sensible decision in difficult situation at work place. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics.</p>.<p>You must pay attention to business and domestic worries. Boss or seniors will give you authority and the ability to handle pressure.</p>.<p>Libran women are graceful and men are handsome. The Libran smile can turn any cloudy day into sunny day. Stay in the good books of your bosses.</p>.<p>You able to change any drastic situation when your inner mind will be disturbed by someone. Seek advice from seniors. Be careful of what you speak.</p>.<p>You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension free day at work place.</p>.<p>You have to build a good force around you to secure yourself from opposition in political sector. You might get gains through trading in stock market.</p>.<p>There are chances of getting new business projects. You will feel more comfortable at work place as colleagues will be supporting your decision.</p>.<p>You will climb up the social ladder. Confusions about investments will go away. Good time to buy a new home.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>