Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 21, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You can now make money, invest in ventures and find new tricks to earn your gold. A stable mind and a right attitude will help you to prosper everywhere.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments. Students will do well. New responsibility and assignments may come your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will have gains from many sources and your earnings will increase. With confidence you feel that you can accomplish the impossible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Financial related matters are not too rosy. Luck is in your favour.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Financial related matters are not too rosy. Luck is in your favour.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will make sensible decision in difficult situation at work place. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You must pay attention to business and domestic worries. Boss or seniors will give you authority and the ability to handle pressure.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Libran women are graceful and men are handsome. The Libran smile can turn any cloudy day into sunny day. Stay in the good books of your bosses.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You able to change any drastic situation when your inner mind will be disturbed by someone. Seek advice from seniors. Be careful of what you speak.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension free day at work place.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You have to build a good force around you to secure yourself from opposition in political sector. You might get gains through trading in stock market.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There are chances of getting new business projects. You will feel more comfortable at work place as colleagues will be supporting your decision.

