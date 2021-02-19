Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Promote your skills, especially in front of the people who are responsible for the advancement of your career. Your seniors will be stunned by your positive outputs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Life is likely to take some positive turns. Love, happiness and joy are likely to usher. People working in the steel industry may get a piece of good news.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may make new contacts with the help of your social circle. You may be in a competitive mood, but you need to tone down the approach. Be diplomatic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your opponents are likely to create hurdles for you, but you will overcome them easily. Keep an eye on your employees/ servants. Health may be troublesome.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may behave in an impatient manner. Keep a tab on your anger and handle things calmly. Singles may fall in love with someone who they already know.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You source of income will go in a collective flow. Your progress may soon match up to your friends/ colleagues who are established. Financial stability is foreseen.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may feel depressed. Your relationship with friends and family may become stronger. Your love life will be average. On the business front, you will make profits.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your multi thinking abilities will work wonders today. You need to save your time and put it in one direction. You will be self-motivated and enthusiasm will boost.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in the agricultural sector would be able to settle their previous debts. New business opportunities are on the cards. Romantic relationship will blossom.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

On the career front, you may witness a favourable situation. Travelling will be fruitful. Your work and new projects will both go smoothly. New friends can be made.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may go on a shopping spree, like buying dresses etc. Those working in the social sector will be appreciated for their work and also will get support from people.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Persuading pressure from the financial institutions regarding the settling of loans may up stress. Engineers, those in the technology sector will see a rise in income.

