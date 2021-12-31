Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 31, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: On the work front, you have some good trumps, but do not be power-hungry. Listen to the advice people give you. Romantic relations will get better.

Taurus: You will tackle the professional front efficiently. Art, theatre, writing or any creative pursuit could interest and inspire you. Family members will help you solve domestic problems.

Gemini: Your attention may shift from work front to home and there will be many domestic responsibilities and joys to handle and enjoy. Some religious and spiritual interests may rise today.

Cancer: The students will have chances of achieving success in exams of their desired fields and competitive exams for higher education. You will want to enjoy life to the fullest.

Leo: Minor difficulties also change your mood and make you short-tempered. Today is a testing time so be patient and keep in mind that you need to work hard to reach your goal.

Virgo: You are loved and appreciated and there is emotional support and happy bonding. Travel is indicated along with significant new contacts. Your work-life acquires a fresh coat of paint as you increase the tempo and intensity.

Libra: Sudden and unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. You will reap the financial benefit of your past as well as present performance.

Scorpio: You might feel uncomfortable while discussing important points with your clients today. If possible avoid legal settlement. Injuries or stomach-related issues may affect your health.

Sagittarius: Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving into another house is likely.

Capricorn: You may have mixed feelings regarding a child's choice of career. Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating contracts. Home-makers may have to juggle choices to fit in the best things for their homes.

Aquarius: You might suffer due to blood pressure, injuries, diabetes and some sexual problems. Chronic diseases will also make you feel depressed and frustrated.

Pisces: A peaceful mind equals a peaceful body. As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. A short business trip is likely. The opposite sex will appreciate your care.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 07:00 AM IST