Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Refrain from making major decisions related to new projects and business deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Do not procrastinate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Spend quality time with your partner. Spending time with your loved ones or friends will ease your worries. Don’t neglect your health, take care.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Focus on creating a happy environment at the workplace. Don't get tensed if hurdles come on the career front. Seniors will appreciate your work.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relationships require new and fresh inputs. Try to mend the cracks at the earliest, or be ready to face more problems in love life. Drive cautiously.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Friends who had helped you in the past and stood with you in bad times, now it's your turn to lend a helping hand towards them. Income is likely to increase.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Personal matters will dominate your day. The day will go as per your regular schedule, nothing major is foreseen. Be careful on the business front.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

It is high time that you engage in physical activities for the sake of your health. You will find peace with your spouse, who will help relieve your stress.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Have an honest discussion with your life partner if something is bothering you and creating problems in your married life. Make decisions wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Do not wait for an opportunity or good luck to shower you with success. Work hard and take challenges head-on. It's a good day for business people.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Obstacles may occur in financial matters. Be very cautious while taking decisions, because it will have an effect on the rest of your life.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

No major change is seen on the cards as of now. You will tackle the financial problems on your own. A marked growth in your career is indicated.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The atmosphere at home will be blissful. Your interest in religion may increase. You will be in a good spot in terms of finance. Today, trade in commodities.

