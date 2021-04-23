Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Refrain from making major decisions related to new projects and business deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Do not procrastinate.</p>.<p>Spend quality time with your partner. Spending time with your loved ones or friends will ease your worries. Don’t neglect your health, take care.</p>.<p>Focus on creating a happy environment at the workplace. Don't get tensed if hurdles come on the career front. Seniors will appreciate your work.</p>.<p>Relationships require new and fresh inputs. Try to mend the cracks at the earliest, or be ready to face more problems in love life. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Friends who had helped you in the past and stood with you in bad times, now it's your turn to lend a helping hand towards them. Income is likely to increase.</p>.<p>Personal matters will dominate your day. The day will go as per your regular schedule, nothing major is foreseen. Be careful on the business front.</p>.<p>It is high time that you engage in physical activities for the sake of your health. You will find peace with your spouse, who will help relieve your stress.</p>.<p>Have an honest discussion with your life partner if something is bothering you and creating problems in your married life. Make decisions wisely.</p>.<p>Do not wait for an opportunity or good luck to shower you with success. Work hard and take challenges head-on. It's a good day for business people.</p>.<p>Obstacles may occur in financial matters. Be very cautious while taking decisions, because it will have an effect on the rest of your life.</p>.<p>No major change is seen on the cards as of now. You will tackle the financial problems on your own. A marked growth in your career is indicated.</p>.<p>The atmosphere at home will be blissful. Your interest in religion may increase. You will be in a good spot in terms of finance. Today, trade in commodities.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IuRAQucaCtK9GHOGn8jsJP"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/CEClVCqIRBeB7JfyxhXu3q"> click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>