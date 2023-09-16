Astrology for Career Success: Finding Your True Calling |

Career decisions start with selecting the right subject at the right age and then pursuing the same stream for a final career. A career decision is like a marriage decision that once taken, lives with you for the whole life, so do not be in haste.

Today, technology, fashion and different start-ups are providing great many career opportunities. But still, it is quite common that even after trying very hard one is not able to rise on the career ladder. It has been seen in many cases where career related issues got solved with the help of astrology. The positions of planets and their influences on an individual's birth chart can influence career trajectory. An astrologer can help you positively influence these things.

Parag Sen, a 34-year-old software professional was stuck with his tech start-up. He was not able to understand what was going wrong and he is not seeing the growth. Despite making the best technology and marketing strategy, he was not able to see the growth.

He then approached, Pandit G R Shastri Ji, Founder of Sai Upasak Astrology, who has 50 years of experience in career guidance and predictions, said, “When he came to us, we analysed his birth chart. We gave him a guideline to follow and in six months he started seeing huge business growth.”

Sai Upasak Astrology, an astrology-related service provider, has found many such cases where because of their guidance people benefited in huge numbers and are now successful in their career. Many people visit them to analyse their birth chart to identify potential strengths, weaknesses, and personality traits.

Pandit G R Shastri Ji said, "When it comes to making deep career analysis, there are three things in astrology which can guide you in making decisions. First is Horary Astrology. People often come to us with questions like which country they should work in, where will they get more exposure etc. Such things can be answered with the help of Horary Astrology. The second is electional astrology. This is helpful for start-ups to know the perfect day and time to start any new activity. Last is an analysis of birth chart, with which we analyse moon impact and other planetary impact on career and we accordingly guide.”

We analyse birth charts; we analyse the career problems that anybody is facing and then by doing a deep analysis we guide them on what they can do and what they should not do. With the help of astrology, even students can decide what career path they should take. Astrology can also suggest auspicious times to pursue career change, new business ventures etc. "

Astrology can guide us on what we should do and what we should avoid when pursuing any career. Astrology readings or consultations can provide a different perspective on career decisions. These insights can help in pursuing something that somebody might not have considered otherwise. Astrological guidance can also help as a source of motivation and self-confidence, especially in difficult times. Astrology is an important tool for gaining insights into the career path.

