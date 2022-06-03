Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: From 'Challenging' to 'Maleficent', iconic roles of the beautiful actress

Angelina Jolie Birthday Special | Instagram

Angelina Jolie whose birthday is on 4 June is a gorgeous actress, filmmaker and humanitarian. She is an extremely versatile actress and is known as the epitome of beauty. Angelina is the recipient of numerous accolades including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. She has also been named Hollywood's highest-paid actress multiple times.

On her 46th birthday, here are Angelina Jolie's most iconic roles:

1. Mr. & Mrs. Smith: The action comedy film stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Their chemistry on this film is magnetic and even though we are heartbroken that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have split in actuality, at least we will always have this movie.

This movie is about a bored upper-middle class married couple surprised to learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies and have been assigned to kill each other.

2. Salt: This is an action thriller film. In this movie, Jolie plays Evelyn Salt, who is accused of being a Russian sleeper agent and is on the run to try to clear her name.

3. Maleficent: The dark fantasy adventure film is loosely inspired by Charles Perrault's original fairy tale and the film is a live-action adaption of Walt Disney's 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty.

The movie portrays the story from the perspective of the antagonist depicting her conflicted relationship with the king and the princess of a corrupt kingdom.

4. Shark Tale: This is an animated film but even just Angelina Jolie's voice can make a grand impact. It was exciting to know that she voiced Lola.

It tells the story of a fish named Oscar who falsely claims to have killed Frankie, the son of a shark mob boss named Don Lino, to advance his community standing and teams up with the mobster's other son Lenny to keep up the other façade.

5. Kung Fu Panda: An action comedy animated film where Angelina Jolie voices Master Tigress, who is one of the furious five.

In this film, a kung fu enthusiast named Po is named the Dragon Warrior and has to defeat dangerous Tai Lung.

6. Changeling: This is a mystery crime drama film.

In this film, Angelina Jolie plays the role of Christine Collins. She is united with a boy who she realises is not her missing son. When she tries to demonstrate this to the police and city authorities, she is vilified as delusional, labelled an unfit mother and confined to a psychiatric award.

