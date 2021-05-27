Brad Pitt wins joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie after court war

Months after back-to-back court hearings with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, actor Brad Pitt has officially won a huge victory over the joint custody of their children.

TMZ reported that a judge made a tentative ruling in the case, awarding Brad and Angelina 50-50 joint legal and physical custody of their five minor children - Pax who is 17, 16-year-old Zahara, Shiloh who is 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

However, 19-year-old Maddox, their eldest kid is not included in the ruling, as per the laws.

The 'Maleficent' star had been trying to bring certain shreds of evidence in order to resist Brad from becoming his partner in their kid's joint custody. She had been gunning for sole custody and bringing out numerous witnesses to prove Brad's alleged history of domestic violence.