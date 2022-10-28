World Stroke Day 2022: Here's how you can prevent having stroke

World Stroke Day 2022 | World Stroke Organization

World Stroke Day is celebrated on October 29 to highlight the serious nature and high rate of stroke, raise awareness of its prevention and treatment, and ensure survivors receive better care and support.

Globally, on this day, organizations around the world have facilitated events focusing on education, testing, and initiatives to reduce the devastating effects of stroke.

History

Since 2006, the World Stroke Organization (WSO) has sponsored the annual event, and in 2010, the WSO declared stroke a public health emergency.

As a result, World Stroke Day has become an ongoing campaign that supports advocacy, policy, and outreach year-round to continue the progress made.

This year's theme for the World Stroke Day campaign is to raise awareness of the signs of stroke and the need for timely access to quality stroke treatment.

According to the WSO, one in four people suffers from a stroke. It is estimated that 12.2 million people will suffer a stroke this year, and 6.5 million will die from it at the hands of the disease.

More than 110 million people have suffered strokes worldwide, causing severe disabilities, communication problems, and changes to how they feel and think, as well as loss of income, employment, and social networks.

What is a stroke?

Stroke is a condition where the blood supply to the brain is disrupted, resulting in oxygen starvation, brain damage, and loss of function. It is usually caused by a clot in an artery that supplies blood to the brain. It can also be caused by hemorrhage, which occurs when blood leaks into the brain from a burst vessel. The effects of a stroke can be permanent, including partial paralysis and impairment of speech, comprehension, and memory. Depending on the part of the brain affected and the duration of the blood supply interruption, the type and severity of the disabilities may vary.

How to prevent from stroke?

Fruits and vegetables: Seasonal fruits and vegetables are naturally low in fat and calories but high in fibre, which can help reduce the risk of stroke. Essential nutrients including potassium, fibre, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C are also found in fruits and vegetables.

White potatoes, bananas, tomatoes, prunes, melon, and soybeans are among the foods high in potassium that can help keep your blood pressure within normal limits, which is thought to be one of the major risk factors for stroke. Spinach and other magnesium-rich foods reduce the risk of stroke.

To reduce your risk of stroke and maintain a healthy weight, consume at least two servings of fruits and seasonal vegetables every day.

Balanced Diet: A balanced diet is the same as a full diet since it contains the proper proportion of minerals, vitamins, and other vital elements, as well as the appropriate number of calories for your body's composition.

Excercise: Exercising boosts high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol, and it decreases unhealthy triglycerides.