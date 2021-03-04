World Obesity Day 2021: Significance, theme, objectives - all you need to know

World Obesity Day is observed globally on March 4 every year with the aim of promoting practical solutions to end the global obesity crisis. The global campaign is organised by the World Obesity Federation and is supported by WHO.

People with obesity are many a times shamed and discriminated in the society. It becomes increasingly important that along with the common people, professionals like doctors, policymakers, and others fully understand the root causes of obesity and find ways to counter the global crisis.

Significance

According to WHO, obesity rates have nearly tripled since 1975 and have increased almost five times in children, affecting people of all ages from all social groups in both developed as well as developing countries.

Moreover, obesity is a major risk factors for various diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and stroke, and various forms of cancer which can be life threatening.

The Day is observed in order to break the cycle of shame and blame and reevaluate our approach for addressing this complex global public health problem.

World Obesity Day 2021 Theme

This year’s World Obesity Day Theme is ‘Every Body Needs Everybody’. The campaign is also aimed to address the global crisis in a proper manner and defines obesity as a disease which can lead to numerous life threatening diseases.

World Obesity Day 2021 Objectives

The aim of the day is to fight obesity with simple yet effective steps to achieve a healthier world. Simple changes in lifestyle can help people achieve astonishing results. This year’s objectives are to increase awareness, encourage advocacy, improve policies and share experiences to tackle the global issue.