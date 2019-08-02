World Breastfeeding Week 2019: Significance, theme and all you need to know

Celebrated in more than 120 countries, World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is an annual celebration held in more than 120 countries from August 1 to 7. The day was first celebrated in 1992 by World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA). A number of events, workshops, and sessions are organised by UNICEF, WHO and their partners that includes governments, organisations and individuals.

World Breastfeeding Week 2019 Theme

According to the World Health organisation, this year, WHO is working with UNICEF and partners to promote the importance of family-friendly policies to enable breastfeeding and help parents nurture and bond with their children in early life, when it matters most. This includes enacting paid maternity leave for a minimum of 18 weeks, and paid paternity leave to encourage shared responsibility of caring for their children on an equal basis. Mothers also need access to a parent-friendly workplace to protect and support their ability to continue breastfeeding upon return to work by having access to breastfeeding breaks; a safe, private, and hygienic space for expressing and storing breastmilk; and affordable childcare.

Freedom to Feed Campaign by Neha Dhupia

Recently actor Neha Dhupia launched a campaign called ‘freedom to feed’ that demands women should have the freedom to feed their babies without being apologetic about it. She also adds that there should be more discussion around the subject. She announced the campaign on Instagram and wrote, ‘#freedomtofeed - an initiative by Neha Dhupia Let’s start a conversation... as mothers we need #freedomtofeed ... #internationalbreastfeedingweek @freedomtofeed #ItsNotAnAd.’