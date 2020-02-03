With some upbeat music, exercise becomes easier

London: The next time you hit the gym, do not forget to put on the music as researchers have confirmed that high-tempo songs may enhance the benefits of exercise, besides making physical activities a lot more easier. Listening to music at a higher tempo is more beneficial for endurance exercises, such as walking on a treadmill, than for high-intensity exercises, according to the study.

Many people listen to music while exercising and previous studies have documented some of the benefits. For instance, music can distract from fatigue and discomfort and increase participation in exercise.

However, “how” we experience music is highly subjective, with cultural factors and personal preferences influencing its effects on individuals. Music is multifaceted with various aspects such as rhythm, lyrics and melody contributing to the experience. The researchers set out to investigate the effect of the tempo of a piece of music on a small group of female volunteers performing either an endurance exercise (walking on a treadmill) or a high-intensity exercise (using a leg press). The volunteers completed exercise sessions in silence, or while listening to pop music at different tempos. “We found that listening to high-tempo music while exercising resulted in the highest heart rate and lowest perceived exertion compared with not listening to music,” explained Luca Ardigo, Professor at University of Verona in Italy. “This means that the exercise seemed like less effort, but it was more beneficial in terms of enhancing physical fitness,” Ardigo said.