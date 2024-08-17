 Why You Feel Heaviness In Body With Change In Weather And How To Tackle It
Heaviness in the body in dull weather is a common experience

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Pic: Freepik

Heaviness in the body in dull weather is a common experience. It can manifest as a general feeling of tiredness, even after adequate rest, sensation of stiffness or soreness in the muscles, sluggishness, low energy, dull mood, heaviness in stomach and face, feeling of fullness and laziness.

Causes

Fluctuations in atmospheric pressure can affect the body, leading to feelings of heaviness and fatigue.

High humidity levels can cause the body to feel heavy and sluggish.

Dull weather can affect mood, leading to feelings of sadness, depression.

Some people experience joint pain during changes in weather, which can contribute to an overall feeling of heaviness.

Home remedies

Drink water with lemon, salt and jeera.

Light exercise, such as walking or stretching, can help improve circulation and boost energy levels.

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables can help.

Even in dull weather, getting outside for a few minutes of natural light can help regulate serotonin levels and improve mood.

Sujok Therapy

Apply gentle pressure or massage on displayed area and apply peas seeds and keep it for two to three hours. Remove it in case of any discomfort.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

