Upping the fight against coronaviru: National Working Group on COVID-19 writes a letter to PM

Industry leaders of IMA, ASSOCHAM, CII, FICCI, NATHEALTH and AHPI have formed the ‘National Working Group on COVID-19’ to collectively plan and evolve effective measures to assist the Government in overcoming the crisis.

Dr Thomas says, some of the suggestions they offered were: The NEET Postgraduate examination may be conducted online, and the results announced immediately. Hence, the ones who are not selected, be given an opportunity to serve in Covid ICUs. Their service can be incentivised in the form of grace marks for the PG NEET exam.

Another suggestion was the interns, who opt to work in Covid ICUs for a year, be given grace marks while appearing for PG NEET exam. Finally, Dr Thomas says they also offered suggestion regarding Foreign Medical Graduates, who are yet to pass their exams. These students also be given an opportunity to work in Covid ICUs for a year, and exempt them from FMG Examination and directly enroll them under the State Medical Council.