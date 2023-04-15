Troubled by Restless Leg Syndrome? This traditional Indian therapy might help

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder characterised by a persistent, uncomfortable urge to move one's legs, usually when at rest or trying to fall asleep. The sensations experienced can range from mild to severe and are often described as tingling, crawling, or aching feelings. RLS affects millions of people worldwide and can negatively impact their quality of life by disrupting sleep and causing discomfort.
Causes
RLS can run in families, suggesting a hereditary component
Low iron levels in the brain may contribute to it
Pregnant women may develop temporary RLS due to hormonal changes
Antidepressants, antihistamines, and some anti-nausea drugs can trigger or worsen RLS
Kidney failure, diabetes, and peripheral neuropathy are often associated with RLS
Symptoms
Uncomfortable sensations in the legs, often worsening at night or when at rest
An irresistible urge to move legs to relieve the discomfort
Involuntary leg movements, especially during sleep
Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep due to leg discomfort
Home Remedies
Engaging in moderate exercise can help alleviate RLS symptoms
Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine
Soaking in a warm bath or massaging the legs can help relax muscles and reduce discomfort
Taking iron supplements can help. However, consult with a doctor before taking iron supplements to address any deficiencies
Limit caffeine and alcohol intake as both substances can worsen RLS symptoms
Sujok Therapy
Roll Sujok ring on the second and third fingers of both hands. Also, you can roll on third and fourth toes. Do not wear it as that may restrict blood circulation and can cause pain. It is meant for continuous rolling.
