 Troubled by Restless Leg Syndrome? This traditional Indian therapy might help
Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder characterised by a persistent, uncomfortable urge to move one's legs, usually when at rest or trying to fall asleep

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder characterised by a persistent, uncomfortable urge to move one's legs, usually when at rest or trying to fall asleep. The sensations experienced can range from mild to severe and are often described as tingling, crawling, or aching feelings. RLS affects millions of people worldwide and can negatively impact their quality of life by disrupting sleep and causing discomfort.

Causes

  • RLS can run in families, suggesting a hereditary component

  • Low iron levels in the brain may contribute to it

  • Pregnant women may develop temporary RLS due to hormonal changes

  • Antidepressants, antihistamines, and some anti-nausea drugs can trigger or worsen RLS

  • Kidney failure, diabetes, and peripheral neuropathy are often associated with RLS

Symptoms

  • Uncomfortable sensations in the legs, often worsening at night or when at rest

  • An irresistible urge to move legs to relieve the discomfort

  • Involuntary leg movements, especially during sleep

  • Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep due to leg discomfort

Home Remedies

  • Engaging in moderate exercise can help alleviate RLS symptoms

  • Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine

  • Soaking in a warm bath or massaging the legs can help relax muscles and reduce discomfort

  • Taking iron supplements can help. However, consult with a doctor before taking iron supplements to address any deficiencies

  • Limit caffeine and alcohol intake as both substances can worsen RLS symptoms

Sujok Therapy

Roll Sujok ring on the second and third fingers of both hands. Also, you can roll on third and fourth toes. Do not wear it as that may restrict blood circulation and can cause pain. It is meant for continuous rolling.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

