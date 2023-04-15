Troubled by Restless Leg Syndrome? This traditional Indian therapy might help

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder characterised by a persistent, uncomfortable urge to move one's legs, usually when at rest or trying to fall asleep. The sensations experienced can range from mild to severe and are often described as tingling, crawling, or aching feelings. RLS affects millions of people worldwide and can negatively impact their quality of life by disrupting sleep and causing discomfort.

Causes

RLS can run in families, suggesting a hereditary component

Low iron levels in the brain may contribute to it

Pregnant women may develop temporary RLS due to hormonal changes

Antidepressants, antihistamines, and some anti-nausea drugs can trigger or worsen RLS

Kidney failure, diabetes, and peripheral neuropathy are often associated with RLS

Symptoms

Uncomfortable sensations in the legs, often worsening at night or when at rest

An irresistible urge to move legs to relieve the discomfort

Involuntary leg movements, especially during sleep

Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep due to leg discomfort

Home Remedies

Engaging in moderate exercise can help alleviate RLS symptoms

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine

Soaking in a warm bath or massaging the legs can help relax muscles and reduce discomfort

Taking iron supplements can help. However, consult with a doctor before taking iron supplements to address any deficiencies

Limit caffeine and alcohol intake as both substances can worsen RLS symptoms

Sujok Therapy

Roll Sujok ring on the second and third fingers of both hands. Also, you can roll on third and fourth toes. Do not wear it as that may restrict blood circulation and can cause pain. It is meant for continuous rolling.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Read Also Easy Sujok Therapy for opening blocked tear duct