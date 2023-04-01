Easy Sujok Therapy for opening blocked tear duct

A blocked tear duct is a common condition that occurs when the tear drainage system is partially or completely obstructed, resulting in excess tears or a buildup of pressure in the tear duct. While medical treatment is often necessary, there are some home remedies that can help manage it.

Causes

In newborns, a blocked tear duct is often caused by a failure of the tear duct to fully open.

In adults, a blocked tear duct can be caused by a variety of factors, including ageing, injury or trauma, infection, and certain medical conditions.

Symptoms

Excess tearing

Eye irritation or redness

Swelling around the tear duct

Crusting or discharge from the affected eye

Home Remedies

Warm damp compresses can open the tear duct and reduce swelling

Apply a warm, damp clean cloth to the affected eye for a few minutes, several times a day

Massage the area around the tear duct to open it. Using clean hands, apply gentle pressure to the tear duct area and massage in a circular motion

Maintain good eye hygiene by regularly cleaning the affected eye with a damp, clean cloth

Stay hydrated to flush out any potential blockages in the tear duct system

Avoid wearing eye makeup or contact lenses until symptoms improve

Sujok Therapy

Massage the area (as shown in the image) using acupressure probe or by applying Sticker Moxa. After massage, apply two moong seeds with tape. In infants or toddlers, press gently or massage on shown area.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)