Sujok Therapy to relieve shoulder pain

There can be many causes of shoulder pain, one of which is a brachial plexus injury. The brachial plexus is a collection of nerves that originate in the neck and shoulder region and control movement and sensation in the arm, hand, and fingers. A brachial plexus injury occurs when these nerves are damaged or torn, often as a result of trauma to the shoulder or neck.

Causes

Birth injuries during delivery, especially in larger babies

Trauma or injury to the shoulder or neck area

Sports injuries

Symptoms

Weakness or paralysis in the arm, hand, or fingers

Loss of sensation or numbness in the affected area

Pain, burning, or tingling in the shoulder or arm

Loss of reflexes in the affected arm

A limp or droopy appearance in the affected arm

Home Remedies

Rest the affected arm and shoulder

Apply ice pack to the affect area

Massage with pain relievers to reduce pain, stiffness, and muscle tension

Gentle stretching and range of motion exercises under the guidance

Use of supportive devices such as braces or slings to help stabilize the affected arm and reduce strain on the injured nerves

Sujok Therapy: Massage or press with moderate pressure on area shown in the image below using hand or acupressure probe. You can also use moxibustion. Acupuncture can also be taken from a certified professional.

