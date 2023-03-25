Sujok Therapy to relieve shoulder pain

There can be many causes of shoulder pain, one of which is a brachial plexus injury. The brachial plexus is a collection of nerves that originate in the neck and shoulder region and control movement and sensation in the arm, hand, and fingers. A brachial plexus injury occurs when these nerves are damaged or torn, often as a result of trauma to the shoulder or neck.
Causes
Birth injuries during delivery, especially in larger babies
Trauma or injury to the shoulder or neck area
Sports injuries
Symptoms
Weakness or paralysis in the arm, hand, or fingers
Loss of sensation or numbness in the affected area
Pain, burning, or tingling in the shoulder or arm
Loss of reflexes in the affected arm
A limp or droopy appearance in the affected arm
Home Remedies
Rest the affected arm and shoulder
Apply ice pack to the affect area
Massage with pain relievers to reduce pain, stiffness, and muscle tension
Gentle stretching and range of motion exercises under the guidance
Use of supportive devices such as braces or slings to help stabilize the affected arm and reduce strain on the injured nerves
Sujok Therapy: Massage or press with moderate pressure on area shown in the image below using hand or acupressure probe. You can also use moxibustion. Acupuncture can also be taken from a certified professional.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
