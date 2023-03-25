 Sujok Therapy to relieve shoulder pain
Sujok Therapy to relieve shoulder pain

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image

There can be many causes of shoulder pain, one of which is a brachial plexus injury. The brachial plexus is a collection of nerves that originate in the neck and shoulder region and control movement and sensation in the arm, hand, and fingers. A brachial plexus injury occurs when these nerves are damaged or torn, often as a result of trauma to the shoulder or neck.

  • Causes

  • Birth injuries during delivery, especially in larger babies

  • Trauma or injury to the shoulder or neck area

  • Sports injuries

article-image

Symptoms

  • Weakness or paralysis in the arm, hand, or fingers

  • Loss of sensation or numbness in the affected area

  • Pain, burning, or tingling in the shoulder or arm

  • Loss of reflexes in the affected arm

  • A limp or droopy appearance in the affected arm

Home Remedies

  • Rest the affected arm and shoulder

  • Apply ice pack to the affect area

  • Massage with pain relievers to reduce pain, stiffness, and muscle tension

  • Gentle stretching and range of motion exercises under the guidance

  • Use of supportive devices such as braces or slings to help stabilize the affected arm and reduce strain on the injured nerves

Sujok Therapy: Massage or press with moderate pressure on area shown in the image below using hand or acupressure probe. You can also use moxibustion. Acupuncture can also be taken from a certified professional.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

article-image

