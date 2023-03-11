Sujok Therapy for cervical herniated disk

e-Paper Get App
Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
A cervical herniated disk is a condition that occurs when the soft tissue between the cervical vertebrae in the neck ruptures or bulges outwards, compressing the spinal cord or nerve roots. It is mostly seen in adults over the age of 35. Having a cervical herniated disk can be a painful and debilitating condition, but with proper treatment and care, it is possible to manage symptoms and improve the condition along with medical advice.

Causes

  • Ageing and degeneration of the spinal discs

  • Trauma or injury to the neck

  • Poor posture or repetitive stress on the neck

  • Injury due to improper warm up, wrong exercise, or overuse

Symptoms

  • Pain in the neck, shoulders, arms, or hands

  • Numbness or tingling in the arms or hands

  • Weakness in the arms or hands

  • Stiffness or limited range of motion in the neck.

Home remedies

  • Rest and avoid activities that aggravate the symptoms.

  • Apply heat or ice to the affected area.

  • Do neck stretches and exercises to improve flexibility and strength.

  • Consider yoga therapy and alternative treatments such as Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy: To use Sujok therapy treatment to manage the symptoms of a herniated disk, you can massage the area on the backside of your thumb or apply seeds or mini moxa (see highlighted area).

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

