 Suffering from bone spurs in heels? Here's an solution
They can occur in various body parts including the spine, shoulders, the wrist, and fingers

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Bone spurs, also known as osteophytes, are bony projections that develop along the edges of bones. They can occur in various body parts including the spine, shoulders, the wrist, and fingers. Bone spurs in the hand can be painful and cause difficulty in day-to-day activities. While medical treatment may be necessary in severe cases, there are some home remedies that can help manage bone spur symptoms.

Causes

  • Ageing is the primary cause of bone spurs, as the body's ability to repair itself decreases over time

  • Other factors that may contribute to the development of bone spurs include genetics, repetitive use or injury, and arthritis

Symptoms

  • Pain or tenderness in the affected area

  • Reduced range of motion or flexibility

  • Swelling or inflammation

  • Difficulty in some activities

Home remedies

  • Applying ice to the affected area can help to reduce inflammation and pain

  • Gentle exercises and stretches, such as yoga therapy of the wrist can help improve flexibility and reduce pain and stiffness

  • Massage the affected area to improve circulation and reduce pain and inflammation

Sujok Therapy: Massage as shown in the image using acupressure probe or by applying Sticker Moxa. After massage apply seeds with tape and let remain for a few hours.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

