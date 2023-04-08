Suffering from bone spurs in heels? Here's an solution

Bone spurs, also known as osteophytes, are bony projections that develop along the edges of bones. They can occur in various body parts including the spine, shoulders, the wrist, and fingers. Bone spurs in the hand can be painful and cause difficulty in day-to-day activities. While medical treatment may be necessary in severe cases, there are some home remedies that can help manage bone spur symptoms.
Causes
Ageing is the primary cause of bone spurs, as the body's ability to repair itself decreases over time
Other factors that may contribute to the development of bone spurs include genetics, repetitive use or injury, and arthritis
Symptoms
Pain or tenderness in the affected area
Reduced range of motion or flexibility
Swelling or inflammation
Difficulty in some activities
Home remedies
Applying ice to the affected area can help to reduce inflammation and pain
Gentle exercises and stretches, such as yoga therapy of the wrist can help improve flexibility and reduce pain and stiffness
Massage the affected area to improve circulation and reduce pain and inflammation
Sujok Therapy: Massage as shown in the image using acupressure probe or by applying Sticker Moxa. After massage apply seeds with tape and let remain for a few hours.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
