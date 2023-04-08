Suffering from bone spurs in heels? Here's an solution

Bone spurs, also known as osteophytes, are bony projections that develop along the edges of bones. They can occur in various body parts including the spine, shoulders, the wrist, and fingers. Bone spurs in the hand can be painful and cause difficulty in day-to-day activities. While medical treatment may be necessary in severe cases, there are some home remedies that can help manage bone spur symptoms.

Causes

Ageing is the primary cause of bone spurs, as the body's ability to repair itself decreases over time

Other factors that may contribute to the development of bone spurs include genetics, repetitive use or injury, and arthritis

Symptoms

Pain or tenderness in the affected area

Reduced range of motion or flexibility

Swelling or inflammation

Difficulty in some activities

Home remedies

Applying ice to the affected area can help to reduce inflammation and pain

Gentle exercises and stretches, such as yoga therapy of the wrist can help improve flexibility and reduce pain and stiffness

Massage the affected area to improve circulation and reduce pain and inflammation

Sujok Therapy: Massage as shown in the image using acupressure probe or by applying Sticker Moxa. After massage apply seeds with tape and let remain for a few hours.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

