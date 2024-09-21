Troubled By Back Pain? Try Sujok Therapy For Instant Relief

Pic: Freepik

Back muscle pain can range from mild discomfort to intense, debilitating pain, and it can occur anywhere in the back — from the upper and mid-back to the lower back. Muscle pain is known as myalgia and is often related to strain, injury, or overuse, but it can also be associated with underlying medical conditions or poor posture. Understanding the characteristics, triggers, and treatments of back muscle pain can help in managing and preventing it effectively.

Symptoms

Often localised in the lower back, sharp or dull, worsening with movement

Difficulty in moving the back, especially after rest

Muscle spasms, involuntary tightening of muscles

Swelling or bruising

Limited range of motion

Home remedies

Maintain good posture

Strengthen your core with exercises that strengthen the abdominal and back muscles can reduce strain

Use your legs, not your back, when lifting heavy objects

Avoid overexertion

At work and home, choose chairs and desks that support

Avoid activities that worsen the pain

Avoid twisting or bending awkwardly

Ice and heat therapy

Massage therapy

Sujok treatment

Dried flat or long seeds can be taped to the corresponding points on the hand and gently massaged on highlighted area (see figure).

