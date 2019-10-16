This 3-ingredient DIY drink can help you lose weight

Anybody trying to lose weight would know the basic rules they must follow in order to shed those extra pounds. Perhaps, the ‘eat less, move more’ advice is one of the most common weight loss suggestions you may have been told.

Many of us may not be aware of the amazing health benefits and uses of baking soda, an ingredient you add to bread and cookies as a rising agent. Surprisingly, this plain old baking soda seems to have a myriad of benefits and uses outside of the kitchen. Apart from monitoring your diet and exercise routine, you should also try a combination of lemon juice, baking soda and parsley. While lemon juice is a good detoxifier, when combined with parsley, it can work wonders for your weight loss regime and help in losing belly fat.

Several studies have shown that baking soda can help you win the battle of the bulge, including those tricky areas such as the stomach, arm, thigh and the back. So, if you want to lose weight and flatten your tummy, drinking this wondrous white powder may be one of the best tricks to speed up your fat-burning process, which will have a huge impact on your overall physique.

How do lemon juice, parsley and baking soda help with weight loss?

Lemon juice, parsley and baking soda turns out to be an amazing mixture for aiding your weight loss. For instance, lemons are dieters’ favourite owing to its powerful fat-burning properties. So, when you combine baking soda with lemons, it will definitely boost your fat burning and aid in weight loss. Parsley, on the other hand, can not only help you lose weight but it can also help cleanse your kidneys and detoxify your liver.

Yet another "miracle weight loss" ingredient found in your pantry: baking soda. Yep, the same powder that makes bread or cookies rise—is the latest ingredient to be saddled with weight-loss claims. While drinking a mixture of baking soda and water is claimed to alleviate indigestion, there’s no direct link between baking soda and weight loss.