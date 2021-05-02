The impact of Covid-19 on high blood pressure

New Delhi: It has been over a year and the entire world continues to battle Covid-19. Moreover, the second wave of Covid-19 has put more lives in jeopardy than before, including those of youngsters. People with diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, and other co-morbidities fall continue to into the high-risk category and may encounter serious complications, if infected.

Dr Sanjay Nagarkar, General Physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune said: “If you have high blood pressure, you will have to put extra effort to take care of yourself and stay healthy during the pandemic. As people with hypertension are at a higher risk of getting sick during Covid-19 and this can also lead to increased morbidity and mortality in the patients.”

Covid-19 and high blood pressure

Various studies revealed that the mortality and morbidity rates were high in people with hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and obesity. Covid is known to infect the cells that help manage blood pressure. This is how Covid and blood pressure can be linked.