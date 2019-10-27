Sunlight exposure is good for gut bacteria

Toronto: Skin exposure to UVB light can alter the gut microbiome in humans through vitamin D mediation, according to a study which could help explain the protective effect of sunlight in inflammatory diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS) and irritable bowel disorder (IBD).

Exposure to UVB in sunlight is well-known to drive vitamin D production in the skin, and recent studies suggest that the sunshine vitamin alters the human gut microbiome. 21 female volunteers were given three one-minute sessions of full-body UVB exposure in a single week. Skin UVB exposure significantly increased gut microbial diversity, but only in subjects who were not taking vitamin D supplements during the (winter) study.

“Prior to UVB exposure, these women had a less diverse and balanced gut microbiome than those taking regular vitamin D supplements,” said Professor Bruce Vallance.

—PTI