Sunlight exposure is good for gut bacteria

Toronto: Skin exposure to UVB light can alter the gut microbiome in humans through vitamin D mediation, according to a study which could help explain the protective effect of sunlight in inflammatory diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS) and irritable bowel disorder (IBD).
Exposure to UVB in sunlight is well-known to drive vitamin D production in the skin, and recent studies suggest that the sunshine vitamin alters the human gut microbiome. 21 female volunteers were given three one-minute sessions of full-body UVB exposure in a single week. Skin UVB exposure significantly increased gut microbial diversity, but only in subjects who were not taking vitamin D supplements during the (winter) study.
“Prior to UVB exposure, these women had a less diverse and balanced gut microbiome than those taking regular vitamin D supplements,” said Professor Bruce Vallance.
—PTI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)