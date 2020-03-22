Stock it right: What should you be eating amid the coronavirus lockdown?

Thus she suggests that we eat food that is high in fibre and helps with the digestion process. “Using rice and Urad dal you can make idli which is very good as it contains yeast which will enhance the digestion process,” says Dr Patwardhan.

She also remarks on how people have a habit of munching in between meals and suggests one should stock up on nuts like almonds and pistachios, and fruits to avoid junk eating.

Cook clean

While it’s important to maintain your personal hygiene, at this point, kitchen hygiene is also something that should be given importance. Kitchen equipment needs to be kept clean and disinfected.

Chef Vicky Ratnani tells us that bleach is the magic that disinfects the best. He explains how it’s done professionally in the kitchen.

“You wash all your kitchen equipment with hot soapy water, rinse it in cold water and then put in a sanitized solution of bleach and water for five to ten minutes,” says the popular chef.

Yummy and healthy too

Chef Vicky Ratnani shares his personal quick and easy recipes for a juice and food item that boost immunity and taste yummy too...

Citrus drink

Ingredients: Orange, lemon, jaggery, turmeric, ginger

In one litre of water, squeeze 100 ml of orange juice, 100 ml of lemon juice, add 20 gm of jaggery, one teaspoon of turmeric and one teaspoon of ginger. Bring the mixture to a light simmer and let everything infuse for about an hour. Strain and drink.