Say bye to summer lethargy with THIS easy technique

By now, most of us would have experienced summer lethargy. It’s a seasonal feeling of tiredness including multiple symptoms such as loss of appetite, languor, headache, dizziness, and such symptoms. If you find yourself feeling sluggish, having difficulty staying awake, or chugging multiple cups of hot or cold caffeinated beverage just to make it to lunchtime, you’re not alone. When low energy drags you down, don’t look to a candy bar, cup of coffee, or energy drink for a lift. The sugar and caffeine might give you an immediate pick-me-up, but after that quick high wears off, you will crash and feel even more drained

Most of us are familiar with feeling worn out and weary at the end of the day. According to experts, summer fatigue is mainly caused by the long exposure to the sun many people experience during summer.

Since the duration of the sunlight is longer, the melatonin onset is impacted, affecting our sleep affecting our autonomic nervous system. Summer lethargy can worsen when your autonomic nervous system becomes unbalanced due to insomnia from sleep discomfort, indoor-outdoor temperature differences, etc., as well as when you are malnourished from dehydration and loss of appetite.

In a way, summer lethargy is self feeding. The more you are inactive the more lethargic you get, and there are some very simple ways of reenergising the body using holistic techniques.

How Colour Therapy works

There is yet another simple solution to fatigue – colouring 13 energy points on your hand as discovered by late Prof Park Jae Woo of South Korea.

Front side of the hand is called the iin side and the back side is known as the yang side. Apply red colour points (as shown in the figure) in the day and one will find self very active.

Front side:

Point 1: Touch the joint of the middle and ring finger on the hand.

Point 5 is the middle point of the wrist crease.

Point 7 is the middle point of the crease of the thumb on the palm.

Point 3 is three fingers width from point 1 to 5. If this does not fall on the middle of the palm, it is easy to adjust and make it in the center.

Point 2 is one finger width from point 1.

Point 4 is one finger width before point 5.

Point 6 is the middle of point 5 and 7.

Back side:

Point 1 is the center of the second joint of the thumb.

Point 3 is in the hollow portion formed while moving the thumb backward.

Point 2 is the middle of the point 1 and 3 or about two-finger width from points 1 and 3.

Point 4 is on the middle joint of middle and ring fingers.

Point No. 6 is the middle point on the crease of the back of the Wrist.

Point No. 5 is approximately three finger widths from Points No. 4 & 6.

In my previous article I had stated that one can also paste sprouts of green gram on these points at Night while sleeping and gain energy.