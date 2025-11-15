 Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou, Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Win Big At PETA India’s Vegan Food Awards
Ranveer Singh's SuperYou, Hrithik Roshan's HRX Win Big At PETA India's Vegan Food Awards

As vegan eating continues to grow in popularity, PETA India marked World Vegan Month celebrated every November by recognising innovative foods and brands that make the shift to veganism easier and more accessible.

Updated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Ranveer Singh's SuperYou, Hrithik Roshan's HRX Win Big At PETA India's Vegan Food Awards

Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou and Hrithik Roshan’s HRX by EatFit were among the notable winners of the Vegan Food Awards announced by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Friday.

Vegan Food Innovation Recognised During World Vegan Month

As vegan eating continues to grow in popularity, PETA India marked World Vegan Month celebrated every November by recognising innovative foods and brands that make the shift to veganism easier and more accessible.

Celebrity-Backed Brands Lead the Winners' List

Highlights from this year’s awards include:

SuperYou Pro Fermented Yeast Protein Cold Coffee (Ranveer Singh) — Best Vegan Protein

HRX by EatFit High Protein Veg Momos (Hrithik Roshan) — Best Vegan Snack

Greenmeat Chilly Roast — Best Vegan Meat

Other winners covered a wide range of vegan staples, including Country Delight Oat Beverage, Nutralite Activ Olive Plant-Based Butter, 1.5 Degree Gelato, and Zero Guilt Vegan Orange Ganache Barfi.

PETA India Calls Vegan Choices ‘Compassionate and Delicious’

Dr. Kiran Ahuja, senior manager of vegan and corporate projects at PETA India, said, “From creamy oat milks and plant-based buttery spreads to ready-to-eat vegan meats rich in protein and fibre, the winners on this year’s list make choosing compassion easier and tastier than ever. PETA India encourages everyone to give these delicious winners a try and help save the lives of nearly 200 animals every year simply by going vegan.”

