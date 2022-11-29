Personal Space Day: Here's why maintaining personal space is important

Representative image | Shutterstock

On November 30, this day is observed to honor and respect the need for personal space. The day was established in 2019 by the public health specialist Carol Winner. The day reminded us that boundaries are good and must be maintained in a civil society. While standing up for our boundaries can be challenging, doing so is crucial for our healing.

History:

A warm embrace and physical advances are welcomed in many cultures around the world; declining a kiss or a handshake is considered impolite. This ignores the fact that some people would prefer to avoid physical contact. If anyone had been able to express their displeasure with the unwelcome hugs and uninvited shoulder taps. Then this day is for you.

'For the Love of Peaches" foundation, which was established by public health specialist Carol Winner, in 2015, started this day. The main reason for starting this day is to raise awareness about the importance of respecting others and their personal space.

Story behind initiating this day:

Winner, who had lost her father the year before and was 17 at the time her mother was diagnosed with cancer, was in danger on two fronts at once. As of right now, she is her mother's only caregiver. She cared for her chronically ill mother for the following 40 years, who remained susceptible to illnesses due to weakened immunity. When people came to welcome her mother, they would rush to kiss or embrace her right away. She was very upset about this. Winner was worried by the fact that her mother could never turn down a physical approach, not even in the trenches.

Winner soon started offering her mother a safe haven and took control of her isolation. Winner was inspired by this encounter to spread awareness about the value of personal space in our daily lives. Winner left her corporate job in 2015 and founded For the Love of Peaches. It is a foundation whose sole purpose is to spread knowledge about the value of space.

Winner wants to transform the way we demonstrate care with the foundation. The message that distance can be beneficial and save lives is what it aims to spread.

How to observe this day:

Talk about your struggle:

Talking about the hidden insecurities and struggles with intemperance could help you voice your issue. Sometimes we don't understand the value of talking about problems in front of family and friends, but you never know who might end up seeking inspiration from your courage.

Spread the word:

Talking about this issue with your family and friends has the power to make any issue work out. Also, making the community aware of the dangers of not maintaining a healthy distance from chronically ill patients and people in general could be beneficial for helping future generations understand the value of personal space.

A smile conceals:

One may never know what people are going through, so the best thing we could do is respect personal space and maintain distance.